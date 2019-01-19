Shashank Ghosh of Veere Di Wedding fame to direct Bollywood remake of Mark Rufallo, Keira Knightley’s Begin Again

Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Vikram Malhotra-led Abundantia Entertainment are teaming up to develop the Hindi adaptation of Hollywood film Begin Again.

The 2013 musical, featuring Keira Knightley and Mark Ruffalo, follows the story of a singer-songwriter who is discovered by a struggling record label executive and collaborates with him to produce an album recorded in public locations all over New York City.

The Hindi adaptation will be helmed by Veere Di Wedding director Shashanka Ghosh, T-Series said in a statement. The script is being developed by Arshad Syed keeping in mind the interests of “Indian audience, while retaining the essence of the original”.

“We want to tell a story about the world of music and fresh voices in sound on the Indian scene. And through that, a take on urban relationships that don’t necessarily mean love and marriage and happily ever after. The worlds explored here are deeper than surface level - heart, hurt, passion, and above all - music,” Shashanka said.

Also read: PM Modi inaugurates museum on Indian cinema, meets Aamir Khan, Kangana Ranaut. See pics

Bhushan said, Begin Again will give us an opportunity to create music that is the most important element of the film. The original film is a masterpiece that is appreciated by critics as well as the audiences. The film is still in the writing process but I hope to get together the best of the soundtracks from our musicians to make a unique music album.” The Hindi adaptation is being made in association with AMBI Group with Andrea Lervolino and Monika Bacardi as the executive producers.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 19, 2019 20:20 IST