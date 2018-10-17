Keira Knightley has banned her daughter from watching Cinderella

Keira Knightley has banned her daughter from seeing Disney movies which don't uphold feminist values.

The Pride and Prejudice actor, on Tuesday, featured on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote Walt Disney Pictures' upcoming movie The Nutcracker and the Four Realms.

While talking about the film, Knightley told Ellen that she is not a fan of every Disney movie, since there are a few that don't uphold her feminist values. She also revealed that she has forbidden her three-year-old daughter, Edie Knightley Righton, from watching these movies.

The list of banned movies includes Cinderella, "because she waits around for a rich guy to rescue her. Don't! Rescue yourself. Obviously! And this is the one that I'm quite annoyed about because I really like the film."

The list also includes Little Mermaid. "I mean, the songs are great, but do not give your voice up for a man. Hello! But the problem with The Little Mermaid is I love The Little Mermaid! That one's a little tricky-but I'm keeping to it," Knightley said.

Finding Dory, however, is not off-limits. Talking about the animated classic, Knightly said, "[It] is a big favourite in our house." The actor is also fine with Frozen and Moana.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 17, 2018 15:46 IST