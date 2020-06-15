Shekhar Kapur says Sushant Singh Rajput would weep on his shoulder: ‘I knew the story of the people that let you down so bad’

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 14:04 IST

Shekhar Kapur, who had signed Sushant Singh Rajput for his ambitious directorial venture Paani, mourned his untimely death. In a new tweet, the filmmaker said that the actor was in ‘pain’ and would ‘weep on (his) shoulder’ because of being let down by certain people.

“I knew the pain you were going through. I knew the story of the people that let you down so bad that you would weep on my shoulder. I wish Iwas around the last 6 months. I wish you had reached out to me. What happened to you was their Karma. Not yours. #SushantSinghRajput,” he wrote on Twitter.

I knew the pain you were going through. I knew the story of the people that let you down so bad that you would weep on my shoulder. I wish Iwas around the last 6 months. I wish you had reached out to me. What happened to you was their Karma. Not yours. #SushantSinghRajput — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) June 15, 2020

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai home on Sunday afternoon. The police said that it was a case of death by suicide. His family arrived in Mumbai from Patna on Sunday night for his last rites.

On Sunday, Shekhar remembered Sushant in a heartfelt tweet and called him ‘an old wise soul in a restless young body’. He wrote on Twitter, “Dear Sushant, there was so much more you had to offer. Perhaps the world was not up to your beliefs.. you should not have gone like this ...but then you were an old wise soul in a restless young body. Often the heavens cannot handle that ..”

Dear Sushant, there was so much more you had to offer. Perhaps the world was not up to your beliefs.. you should not have gone like this ...but then you were an old wise soul in a restless young body. Often the heavens cannot handle that .. pic.twitter.com/OJG4IzotRk — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) June 14, 2020

Shekhar and Sushant were supposed to collaborate on the ambitious film, Paani, which got shelved in 2015 after Yash Raj Films backed out as the producers. In a tweet in 2016, the filmmaker had written, “Am as devastated as u that Paani did not get made @itsSSR but I’ve never met an actor that worked so hard in preparing for a part as you did.”

Am as devastated as u that Paani did not get made @itsSSR but I've never met an actor that worked so hard in preparing for a part as you did — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) December 20, 2016

After establishing himself as a successful television actor with the show Pavitra Rishta, Sushant made the jump to films in 2013. He acted in films such as PK, Raabta, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Chhichhore.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

