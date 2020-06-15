Sushant Singh Rajput’s postmortem report submitted, actor’s family arrives in Mumbai

bollywood

The postmortem of actor Sushant Singh Rajput has been conducted at Mumbai’s Dr RN Cooper Municipal General Hospital. A senior police official has said that cause of death is “asphyxia due to hanging”.

“Provisional postmortem report has been submitted by doctors at Bandra Police Station. Team of 3 doctors have conducted the autopsy of #SushanthSinghRajput. The provisional cause of death is asphyxia due to hanging,” Abhishek Trimukhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) has told ANI.

The actor’s family arrived in Mumbai from Patna on Sunday night. The 34-year-old actor was found dead at his residence on Sunday. He was found dead at his Mumbai home by domestic help, who alerted the police. Earlier, DCP Pranay Ashok, spokesperson of the Mumbai Police, had said no suicide note was found.

RC Singh, the maternal uncle of Sushant, told ANI outside the late actor’s Patna residence that there was foul play. “We do not think he committed suicide, police must investigate the matter. There seems to be a conspiracy behind his death. He has been murdered,” he said.

The news of Sushant’s demise comes just days after his former manager Disha Salian’s death. In his last Instagram post, a poem dedicated to his late mother, he talked about ‘fleeting life’.

On June 3, he had shared a collage of two pictures -- one of himself and the other of his mother -- and written, “Blurred past evaporating from teardrops. Unending dreams carving an arc of smile. And a fleeting life, negotiating between the two...”

There was an outpouring of grief on social media, with prominent personalities from the film and television industries paying heartfelt tributes to the late actor. Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise and called him a ‘bright young actor gone too soon’.

In a tweet, the PM wrote, “Sushant Singh Rajput...a bright young actor gone too soon. He excelled on TV and in films. His rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind several memorable performances. Shocked by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and fans. Om Shanti.”

Sushant, who made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che! in 2012, had acted in films such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath and Chhichhore. His last release, Drive, debuted on Netflix in November last year.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

