Shekhar Kapur stranded at a remote place during lockdown: ‘What if I fall sick? I am a 12-hour drive from serious medical help’

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 11:20 IST

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has revealed he is locked at a place with little connectivity during this lockdown amid Covid-19 pandemic that the world is fighting against. While calling it painful, the filmmaker admits he has things much better than many others who are not even being able to feed themselves.

Shekhar told BollywoodHungama in an interview, “I am locked down in a place where there is very little internet and connectivity. However I do get news on my phone intermittently. It’s painful. But I’ve little to complain about. Compared to so many of my countrymen. I am relatively well feed and have a roof above my head.” Given the pictures he has been sharing on social media, Shekhar seems to be in the mountains.

Sharing his fears, he “What if I fall sick? I am a 12-hour drive from serious medical help, that’s if I can even find someone to drive me. It’s a sobering thought. But what do I do? Where do I go? If I had to move, there is absolutely nowhere I could go.”

As he spends time in this lockdown, Shekhar has been posting his thoughts on social media where he also shares news items. “#Covid_19 is not a single cell entity. It’s a collective intelligence that has worked out our vulnerabilities. It’s constantly adapting mutating attacking with a huge advantage over us. It’s not indulging in a blame game. By the time we work out who to blame it will infect us all,” he wrote in a tweet recently.

Shekhar also shared a picture and wrote, “Film makers call this God’s Light. And scramble to capture it. As I did this morning. May God’s light shine upon us all.”

Sharing another picture, the filmmaker tweeted, “A new dawn. That’s what this world needs. A new dawn that comes with greater compassion, greater equality and more solidarity. More humility and generosity. It took a virus that could kill us all to think about ourselves. #Covid_19.”

