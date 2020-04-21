‘Disha Patani must be a cool girl if Tiger Shroff spends so much time with her’: Sister Krishna reveals actors not living together

bollywood

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 10:06 IST

Krishna Shroff, sister of Tiger Shroff, has turned down rumours of his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani staying with them during lockdown. While Krishna’s boyfriend Eban Hayms has moved in with her, she says Disha stays in the vicinity and often meets her during grocery shopping.

Krishna had recently posted a picture and had credited Disha for her make-up. Enquired about the same, Krishna told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, “She isn’t, but she lives close by. We go grocery-shopping sometimes.” Commenting on Disha and Tiger’s friendship, she said, “He and Disha have been friends for ages. We connected over fitness. Since Tiger is a loner, I figured she is a cool girl if my brother is spending so much time with her.” She added that Tiger has a very good sense of humour though it takes time to understand him.

Besides spending time with Eban, Krishna is also glad to enjoy the company of her brother more than usual. She said, “I don’t see him as much as I used to before he joined films. Now, we’re bonding more, having dinner together every day. We hadn’t done that in a while. At night, we play board games.”

Krishna and Eban had returned from Mizoram ahead of a nationwide lockdown. She recently opened up about her relationship in an interview to Spotboye and said, “He is very attractive, really my type. Over time it became much stronger because I started getting to know him. We shared so much of the same interests. We are so comfortable with each other and have so much in common.”

Also read: Aishwarya Rai felt bizarre post engagement with Abhishek Bachchan, he calls her a ‘football hooligan’

Meanwhile, Jackie Shroff is stuck at his farm between Mumbai and Pune and is focusing all his attention to his huge garden. The actor is a plant lover and encourages his fans to plant more trees and save gardens.

Follow @htshowbiz for more