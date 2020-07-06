e-paper
Shraddha Kapoor wishes brother Siddhanth, her 'major TP partner', on birthday with adorable childhood photo

Shraddha Kapoor wishes brother Siddhanth, her ‘major TP partner’, on birthday with adorable childhood photo

Shraddha Kapoor shared a cute birthday wish for her elder brother and ‘conscience keeper’ Siddhanth Kapoor. See it here.

bollywood Updated: Jul 06, 2020 14:13 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shraddha Kapoor took to Instagram to wish her brother Siddhanth Kapoor.
Shraddha Kapoor took to Instagram to wish her brother Siddhanth Kapoor.
         

Shraddha Kapoor shared a sweet childhood photo with her elder brother Siddhanth Kapoor to wish him on his birthday. She said it was a special day for her, as her ‘bringer of joy’ and partner in timepass turned a year older.

“Today is a VERY special day! It’s my brothers birthday!!! My bringer of joy, silliness, strength, my conscience keeper and major TP partner, Happy Birthday Bhaiya!!! I love you mostest @siddhanthkapoor,” she captioned her Instagram post.

Wishes poured in from fans as well. “Happy Birthday @siddhanthkapoor. Stay Blessed,” one Instagram user wrote. “Aap bachapan me bhi itni cute thi (You were cute since childhood). So cute mam,” another commented. “Happies birthday my favorite actress of brother,” another wrote.

 

Shraddha and Siddhanth, both actors, played brother and sister in Apoorva Lakhia’s Haseena Parkar. While she played the titular role, he played gangster Dawood Ibrahim. The film, their first together, released in 2017 to mostly negative reviews.

Also see: Deepika Padukone’s sister Anisha wishes ‘jijaji’ Ranveer Singh on birthday in a ROFL post, see pic

In an interview with The Telegraph earlier this year, Shraddha said that she and Siddhanth shared a mutual love for dance. “My brother and I, while growing up, loved dancing and would dance in front of the mirror. My mum would put a hidden camera in the room and so we have footage of us dancing to all these amazing ’90s songs. So, dance has been a love for both me and my brother,” she said.

Shraddha had two releases this year. She was seen playing a Pakistani dancer in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D, which also starred Varun Dhawan, Prabhudeva, Nora Fatehi and Raghav Juyal. She also starred in Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 3, alongside Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande. Siddhanth, meanwhile, was seen in a supporting role in this year’s Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship.

