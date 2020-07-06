e-paper
Deepika Padukone’s sister Anisha wishes ‘jijaji’ Ranveer Singh on birthday in a ROFL post, see pic

Deepika Padukone’s sister Anisha was among the first to wish Ranveer Singh. Check out her fun post.

bollywood Updated: Jul 06, 2020 10:59 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Anisha Padukone was among the first to wish her brother-in-law Ranveer Singh on his birthday.
Anisha Padukone was among the first to wish her brother-in-law Ranveer Singh on his birthday.
         

Actor Ranveer Singh turned 35 on Monday and among the first to wish on the occasion was sister-in-law Anisha Padukone. The golfer took to Instagram stories to wish the star.

Anisha posted a picture of Ranveer dancing on Instagram and wrote in Hindi: “Janm dinn ki hardik subhkaamnayen (greetings on your birthday).” The post also featured a meme of Ranveer in a red t-shirt doing bhangra.

Ranveer’s fans also wished the actor. One fan wrote on Twitter: “Wishing you a very Happy birthday to super talented, super hot Actor @RanveerOfficial. May u get more nd more success in your life. Keep shining and keep rocking, love you always.”

Another fan said: “The new gen actor who redefined versatility Zany face dynamite , incomparable, multitalented.” A third fan said: “Wishing A Very Happy Birthday To The Most Talented, Passionate, Dedicated And Fearless Superstar @RanveerOfficial.”

A day before his birthday, Ranveer celebrated the completion of seven years of his film, Lootera. Sharing a video clip from the Vikramaditya Motwane film, Deepika wrote: “One of your best performances!”

Ranveer’s 10 years in Bollywood have already seen him display his versatile talent - having played the dramatic Simmba with as much versatility as the soft-spoken and understated Varun in Lootera. He has played larger-than-life characters like Bajirao and Allauddin Khilji with as much comfort as he has played the common man character Murad from Gully Boy.

Ranveer remains one of the most interesting actors in Bollywood. His fans wait anxiously for his next film, 83 and Yashraj Film’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Through the lockdown period, the actor has been in Mumbai with wife Deepika for company.

