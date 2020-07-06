e-paper
Deepika Padukone has a birthday surprise for Ranveer Singh, picks out his best performance

Deepika Padukone has a birthday surprise for Ranveer Singh, picks out his best performance

Deepika Padukone appreciated Lootera as one of the best performances of husband Ranveer Singh. Lootera completed seven years on Sunday.

bollywood Updated: Jul 06, 2020 09:32 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Deepika Padukone picks Ranveer Singh’s favourite performance on his birthday.
Deepika Padukone picks Ranveer Singh's favourite performance on his birthday.
         

As Ranveer Singh celebrates his birthday on Monday, wife and actor Deepika Padukone had a surprise for him. The actor celebrated seven years of Lootera, Vikramaditya Motwane’s evocative adaptation of the O Henry story, The Last Leaf. The film failed to work at the box office but has acquired a cult status over the years.

Ranveer’s understated performance in the film was much appreciated. As he shared moments from the film on his Instagram, Deepika was among those who commented as she dropped a heart emoji, “One of your best performances!” The film’s leading lady Sonakshi Sinha also commented on the post.

 

 

Punjabi actor Sonam Bajwa called Lootera ‘one of my all time favourite movie’ as Nimrat Kaur added, “Such a favourite.” Sahil Khattar, who is working with Ranveer in 83 wrote, “Abhi tak loot rahe hain bhai (Brother, you are still stealing hearts).” Director Zoya Akhtar and actor Saiyami Kher dropped heart emojis in reaction to the post.

Motwane also celebrated the film and wrote, “Screening the first copy of a film used to be a ceremony. The fresh print would come from the lab and we would watch it being spooled in the projection room and pray, fingers crossed very tight, that everything was ok. As a director, seeing ‘copy no. 1’ on a can of film used to be bittersweet. It meant the absolute end of production. No more work. The film is finally ready. You can’t do s**t anymore. You can shave and be less obsessed and finally get some sleep. But it also meant that this amazing journey with all these amazing people has come to an end. And all you’re left with are the memories of the times you spent together writing, prepping, shooting, editing, working on sound and music.”

