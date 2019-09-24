‘So what?’: Waheeda Rehman wants to go scuba diving at 81, leaves Twinkle Khanna shocked. Watch video

bollywood

Sep 24, 2019

Veteran actor Waheeda Rehman maybe 81 years old but she surely is quite young at heart. Speaking to author Twinkle Khanna in a special interview for Tweak India, Waheeda confessed she wants to go scuba diving .

Twinkle asked Waheeda in the interview the one this that’s still on her bucket list. “What’s left on your bucket list?,” Twinkle asks her. Waheeda replies, “Scuba diving.”

Twinkle expresses surprise at her reply. “You want to scuba diving at 81,” she asked the Guide actor. Waheeda replied, “So what?” The two then shared a ‘hi-five’.

Love her spirit! We already have a young and able-bodied gentleman who has volunteered to take her underwater. I would not trust him on land though:) Homi get on with it:) https://t.co/QHrENRc7ik — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) September 23, 2019

The Mrs Funnybones author later took to Twitter to share a video of their interaction and praise Waheeda for her young heart. “Love her spirit! We already have a young and able-bodied gentleman who has volunteered to take her underwater. I would not trust him on land though:) Homi get on with it:),” she wrote.

Recently, Waheeda Rehman and Asha Parekh were guests on singing reality show Superstar Singer. They were joined by Dharmendra and shared several anecdotes of their time together on film sets during the 60s and 70s.

During a live video call with Amitabh Bachchan on the same show, he talked about Waheeda and how he ‘worshipped’ her. “The first time I got an opportunity to work with her (was) in the movie ‘Reshma Aur Shera’. During the shoot, there was a sequence where Sunil Dutt and Waheeda ji had to sit barefoot in the desert where it was impossible to stand in the sand with our shoes, because of the high temperature. I was so worried about how Waheeda ji was managing to shoot in such an extreme conditions, and too without footwear. So, as soon as the director announced a break, without wasting time, I took Waheeda ji’s juttis and ran towards her. I can’t even express how special the moment is to me,” he said.

Asha Parekh (R) and Waheeda Rehman (L) on the sets of Superstar Singer in Mumbai.

Amitabh worked with her in films such as Trishul, Adalat, and Namak Halaal.Big B revealed that he considers Dilip Kumar and Waheeda Rehman his two idols in life. “I have two idols in my life -- Dilip Kumar ji and Waheeda Rehman. Waheeda Rehman has always been the most beautiful women to me till date. She is not only a great actor but also a great human being by her nature. For me Waheeda ji is a perfect example of the Indian woman. Waheeda ji has given huge and incredible contribution to our Bollywood Industry which cannot be expressed through words,” said Amitabh.

He also revealed the interesting fact that Waheeda has played a mother to him, his wife Jaya Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan in three different films. “I would to like to share one very Interesting fact about Waheeda ji. She has worked with three members of our family and has played the role of mother with all three of us. In Phagun (1973), she played a mother to my wife (Jaya Bachchan), she was Abhishek’s mother in Om Jai Jagadish (2002), and she worked with me in Trishul (1978),” he added. Waheeda Rehman laughed her heart out on hearing this. “It feels happy and ajeeb (weird) at the same time. If it continues this way, perhaps I will play mother or grandmother to Abhishek’s kids someday!” she said.

(with IANS inputs)

Sep 24, 2019