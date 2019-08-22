Twinkle Khanna is a proud mom as son Aarav cooks an elaborate meal, see pics

bollywood

Writer and former actor Twinkle Khanna has certainly brought up her son Aarav with the right values. Aarav may be studying in London, but he surely knows how to take care of his parents. Twinkle has shared pictures of a meal that Akshay Kumar’s son cooked for his parents recently.

Taking to Instagram, Twinkle shared pictures of a meal he cooked and wrote: “My teenager makes us dinner and dessert all by himself :) On the menu- mushroom risotto, miso avocado salad, chicken skewers and chocolate soufflé #proudmama”. The meal definitely look appetising.

It is not clear if Aarav, who is studying in London, will take after his father and join the film industry. Speaking about his son’s future, Akshay had told the Hindustan Times, “He is just a 16-year-old kid, who is enjoying his life. There’s no need to discuss his career right now and put pressure on him. I feel that [kids feeling pressure] will happen only if parents – in a way – put some kind of burden. I am very clear that whether my kids want to become a painter, doctor or open a restaurant, I am fine.”

Clearly, Akshay and Aarav bond as friends now and, in many matters, Aarav’s the boss. During the promotions of Mission Mangal, Akshay mentioned how his son was his science teacher. He told Mumbai Mirror in an interview: “We don’t discuss, he tells me things. It’s a different learning experience. My son is like my science teacher.”

Twinkle may not speak much about son to the media but keeps posting pictures with her children, every now and then. In July this year, during her family’s annual London vacation, Twinkle posted a picture on Instagram with her son, saying how times had changed and how it was her son who was keen on museum visits instead of it being the other way around. She wrote: “The tables have turned-This summer my son is the one wanting to go to museums instead of me having to drag him to one!”

