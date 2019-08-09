Akshay Kumar hails son Aarav as his science teacher, says ‘We don’t discuss, he tells me things’

bollywood

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 09:32 IST

Actor Akshay Kumar is all set to see the release of his film Mission Mangal this Independence Day, in which he plays scientist and mission director Rakesh Dhawan. The actor has now revealed that in real life, his son Aarav is his science teacher.

On being asked if he discusses science topics with his son, Akshay told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, “We don’t discuss, he tells me things. It’s a different learning experience. My son is like my science teacher,” he added.

Akshay also spoke about his trust with science as a kid. Talking about how he damaged a radio gifted by his father while thinking of it as a scientific breakthrough, he said, “He paid Rs 175 for a shiny red transistor. I was five years old and having a radio was a big thing at the time. I would listen to songs on it. A few days later, I showed him a black circular object that I had discovered. It would stick when I threw it at the cupboard. He said, ‘That’s a magnet. Where did you get it?’ I told him that I had taken it out of the radio.”

Akshay will be seen leading a team of scientists in Mission Mangal based on India’s Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM). The film also stars Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen and Sharman Joshi who contribute in their own ways in making India’s Mars mission a success in the film.

Also read: Mission Mangal latest trailer: Akshay Kumar calls ISRO Impossible Space Research Organisation. Watch

The new trailer of the film released on Thursday and showed Akshay as a hopeless scientist who says, “Pure ISRO ko pata hai ki ye hone wala nahi hai (The entire ISRO knows that its not getting to happen).” But he along with his team of scientists rise among all odds and multiple failures to eventually reach out to the Mars. He later says in the trailer that ISRO stands for Impossible Space Research Organisation because there can be a dream beyond reality.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 09, 2019 09:27 IST