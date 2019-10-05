Soha Ali Khan lets daughter Inaaya cut her birthday cake, Sharmila Tagore and Kunal Kemmu join in celebrations. Watch

bollywood

Soha Ali Khan turned 41 on Friday and celebrated by letting daughter Inaaya cut her birthday cake. It was a low-key celebration with only immediate family members including her mother Sharmila Tagore and husband Kunal Kemmu joining her for the cake-cutting.

Soha shared a video of Sharmila and Kunal singing the birthday song as she and Inaaya blew out the candles. Inaaya cut the birthday cake all by herself before joining her father and granny to sing ‘happy birthday’. Both Soha and Inaaya are seen wearing party caps with their pet dog standing in between them.

Soha Ali Khan shares pictures from her low-key birthday party.

She also posted a picture of Inaaya feeding her a piece of cake. Another picture showed her and Kunal sharing a warm hug. Soha had earlier posted a candid picture of herself with a facepack. She had captioned it, “renew.”

Soha is occasionally spotted with her two-year-old daughter at her playschool and posts candid pictures and videos of her on Instagram. Inaaya, too, celebrated her birthday in the same week.

A few months ago, Soha had shared a picture in which she was seen with her mother and daughter. She posted it with the caption, “It is perhaps only when you become a mother yourself that you realise that, just when you thought there was no more love to give, after your parents, your husband, your family - that your heart will never be yours again ... it will forever be lodged in that little bundle of joy who calls you mama. It is a love that brings with it hopes and dreams and anxieties, but above all it is a love that is pure and unconditional. And it changes you forever. Happy Mother’s Day.”

Soha was last seen in 2018 film Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 but remains busy with brand endorsements and other work assignments.

