Soha Ali Khan shares daughter Inaaya’s pics from Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan celebrations

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 15:47 IST

Actor Soha Ali Khan has shared two adorable pictures of her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on the occasion of Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan. One picture shows Inaaya waving the tricolour and the other shows her enjoying a ride on a toy car with her cousin Taimur.

“The children are our future. Let’s work towards a happier, safer, and more equitable one for them. Happy Independence Day. Jai Hind. #happyindepenceday #jaihind,” Soha captioned Inaaya’s pic. In it, she is seen in a pink dress with a teddy bear under one arm and a tricolour in the other hand.

Soha’s many colleagues from Bollywood showered Inaaya with compliments. “She is beautiful,” wrote Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend and model Gabriella Demetriades. Sameera Reddy called her beautiful Dia Mirza sent out several heart emojis.

On Inaaya’s picture with Taimur, Soha wrote, “I know there will be times when I will drive you round the bend, but I know you will always have my back #happyrakshabandhan #timandinni.” The photo is most likely a throwback post as Taimur is currently in London with his parents Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor while Inaaya is back home in Mumbai.

Inaaya spent a long holiday with Taimur in London last month. Actor Kunal Kemmu shared a photograph of the two toddlers on Instagram. He captioned it: “Tim and Inni.” In the image, Taimur and Inaaya’s back faced the camera. The two were seen walking on grass. Taimur donned a blue t-shirt and white shorts, while little Inaaya wore a white T-shirt and a pair of printed denim pants.

First Published: Aug 15, 2019 15:45 IST