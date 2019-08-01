Soha Ali Khan’s daughter Inaaya is doing the bhangra at Trafalgar Square, see pics

bollywood

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 16:48 IST

Actor Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan joined Kareena Kapoor and her family in London for their summer vacation and the stars have kept fans engaged by posting pictures and videos from the English capital. While we haven’t seen any new pictures of Taimur for a while, his cousin Inaaya is busy enjoying the English summer. In the latest posts that Soha has shared, the little girl is seen doing the bhangra.

Sharing the boomerang video in which Inaaya is dancing with both her hands raised, she simply wrote: “Bhangra at Trafalgar Square.” Inaaya, dressed in a pretty pink jacket, dancing in tandem with a person at the far end of the frame. It is hard to figure out if the person is Soha’s husband Kunal or not.

Soha Ali Khan with daughter Inaaya in London.

In another picture Soha shared, Inaaya is in the arms of a person and trying to touch a massive lion statue at the famous London square. Soha has been sharing pictures of the family enjoying the London summer at its many beautiful parks.

Also read: MLA asks Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor to undergo dope test to prove innocence, refuses to apologise

Sharing one particular picture of Inaaya feeding a horse in a farm, she wrote: “All horses deserve, at least once in their lives, to be loved by a little girl.” Another adorable picture shows baby Inaaya plant a kiss on her dad Kunal’s forehead. In yet another, Soha gives a kiss to her daughter as she carries her in her arms. Particularly noteworthy are Inaaya’s various styles of ponytails.

Kunal , who last appeared in Kalank, will be seen in Malang next for which he has been shooting with Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor. The film is being directed by Mohit Suri.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 01, 2019 16:45 IST