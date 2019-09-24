Sonakshi Sinha to have special appearance in Saif’s Laal Kaptaan, director says ‘she’s most glamorous thing in film’
Sonakshi Sinha will be a part of Saif Ali Khan’s upcoming film Laal Kaptaan. Director Navdeep Singh says working with her was a great experience.bollywood Updated: Sep 24, 2019 10:17 IST
Sonakshi Sinha will be seen in a special appearance in Saif Ali Khan-starrer Laal Kaptaan. The actor’s voice-over will be heard in the promo of the film, directed by Navdeep Singh.
The story revolves around a naga sadhu (Saif) and his quest for revenge. The director said Sonakshi is a fabulous actor and working with her was a great experience.
Revenge is all he seeks and his HUNT reveals tomorrow, #LaalKaptaan, in theatres from 18th October.#SaifAliKhan @cypplOfficial @ErosNow @Nopisingh @zyhssn @deepakdobriyal #ManavVij pic.twitter.com/6DUE71EexZ— AANAND L RAI (@aanandlrai) September 23, 2019
“It’s a special appearance but a pivotal one. I wanted somebody who would leave an impression, someone with star quality and appeal. Sonakshi fit the bill perfectly. I’ll leave her part as a mystery. All I’ll say is she’s the most glamorous thing in the film,” Navdeep said in a statement. Deepak Dobriyal, Zoya Hussain and Manav Vij also star.
Laal Kaptaan is co-produced by Eros International and Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions. The film is slated to to released on October 18.
