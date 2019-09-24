e-paper
Sonakshi Sinha to have special appearance in Saif’s Laal Kaptaan, director says ‘she’s most glamorous thing in film’

Sonakshi Sinha will be a part of Saif Ali Khan’s upcoming film Laal Kaptaan. Director Navdeep Singh says working with her was a great experience.

bollywood Updated: Sep 24, 2019 10:17 IST

Press Trust of India
Sonakshi Sinha will be seen in Navdeep Singh’s Laal Kaptaan.
         

Sonakshi Sinha will be seen in a special appearance in Saif Ali Khan-starrer Laal Kaptaan. The actor’s voice-over will be heard in the promo of the film, directed by Navdeep Singh.

The story revolves around a naga sadhu (Saif) and his quest for revenge. The director said Sonakshi is a fabulous actor and working with her was a great experience.

 

“It’s a special appearance but a pivotal one. I wanted somebody who would leave an impression, someone with star quality and appeal. Sonakshi fit the bill perfectly. I’ll leave her part as a mystery. All I’ll say is she’s the most glamorous thing in the film,” Navdeep said in a statement. Deepak Dobriyal, Zoya Hussain and Manav Vij also star.

Laal Kaptaan is co-produced by Eros International and Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions. The film is slated to to released on October 18.

First Published: Sep 24, 2019 10:15 IST

