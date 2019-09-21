e-paper
‘Pythagoras’ is trending on Twitter. The reason is Sonakshi Sinha’s tweet

It’s Sonakshi Sinha’s reply to the trolls that sparked a fresh round of laughter on the micro-blogging site.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 21, 2019 18:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
It all started when Sonakshi Sinha appeared in the latest episode of the show KBC.
It all started when Sonakshi Sinha appeared in the latest episode of the show KBC. (HT File Photo)
         

If you are a social media user, then there is a chance that you have heard about Sonakshi Sinha being the latest target of the Internet trolls and meme creators.

It all started when she appeared in the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati season 11 and faced difficulty in answering a question on Ramayana. Before giving the right answer, she made two wrong guesses when she was asked - “According to the Ramayana, Hanuman fetched the Sanjeevani herb for whom?”

It created a stir among people and they flooded Twitter with jokes and memes about the incident. After the blow up, the actor even tweeted a reply for the trolls. She wrote that there are many things she doesn’t remember. Further adding, people should keep on making memes about her as she loves them. And, among the things she doesn’t remember, she mentioned Pythagoras’ Theorem.

Sinha’s tweet opened a floodgate of fresh jokes on the micro-blogging site – so much that the hashtag #pythagoras started trending, and it still is. Here’s how people are using that hashtag:

For the uninitiated, Pythagorean Theorem describes the relationships between the sides of a right triangle.

First Published: Sep 21, 2019 18:18 IST

