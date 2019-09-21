‘Pythagoras’ is trending on Twitter. The reason is Sonakshi Sinha’s tweet

it-s-viral

If you are a social media user, then there is a chance that you have heard about Sonakshi Sinha being the latest target of the Internet trolls and meme creators.

It all started when she appeared in the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati season 11 and faced difficulty in answering a question on Ramayana. Before giving the right answer, she made two wrong guesses when she was asked - “According to the Ramayana, Hanuman fetched the Sanjeevani herb for whom?”

It created a stir among people and they flooded Twitter with jokes and memes about the incident. After the blow up, the actor even tweeted a reply for the trolls. She wrote that there are many things she doesn’t remember. Further adding, people should keep on making memes about her as she loves them. And, among the things she doesn’t remember, she mentioned Pythagoras’ Theorem.

Dear jaage hue trolls.I don't even remember the Pythagoras theorem,Merchant of Venice,Periodic Table,Chronology of the Mughal Dynasty,aur kya kya yaad nahi woh bhi yaad nahi. Agar aapke paas koi kaam nahi aur Itna time hai toh please yeh sab pe bhi memes banao na. I love memes 😂 — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) September 21, 2019

Sinha’s tweet opened a floodgate of fresh jokes on the micro-blogging site – so much that the hashtag #pythagoras started trending, and it still is. Here’s how people are using that hashtag:

Comparing Pythagoras theorem with Ramayan is like I don't even know my frind's father's name how am I supposed to know my Father's name. — Abhishek Mishra (@Abhishe22039392) September 21, 2019

You should have just tweeted to control the damage ," I was confused and could not recollect my thoughts 😉 "...

To be very honest this is not something that can be compared with Pythagoras theorem🤓... https://t.co/12GkWM4wOD — Lal Saurabh Vikram S (@lal_saurabh) September 21, 2019

Kya apki family members ke Nick name Pythagoras, merchant of Venice , chronology bhi h😜😂😂😂 — Krishan pal (@krishan00143) September 21, 2019

It's Pythagoras' Theorem



Grammar bhi yaad nahi hai Kya ?😂😂 — Krish (@MemConnoisseur) September 21, 2019

You seriously don't remember Pythagoras Theorem ? Wow !!! No memes. Just Wow !!!! — Supratik (@SupratikRoy2010) September 21, 2019

For the uninitiated, Pythagorean Theorem describes the relationships between the sides of a right triangle.

