Suhana Khan regrets not looking like mom Gauri Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal steals the show during Katrina Kaif’s live chat

bollywood

Updated: May 11, 2020 10:26 IST

Twinkle Khanna on equation with Dimple Kapadia: ‘She said my highlights looked like someone had spat paan on my head’

Twinkle Khanna on Mother’s Day, wrote about her equation with

In her latest column for The Times of India, Twinkle Khanna has written about the bond she shares with her mother, actor Dimple Kapadia and daughter Nitara. Twinkle mentioned how life with her mother can sometimes be too much to handle.

(Read full story here)

Yuzvendra Chahal crashes Katrina Kaif’s live chat, says ‘Hi Maam’

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has made no bones about his appreciation for actor Katrina Kaif in the past. Recently, as Katrina hosted a live session on Instagram, Yuzvendra was among those watching and also dropped a comment.

(Read full story here)

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana shares Mother’s Day post for Gauri Khan: ‘Honestly kinda mad that I don’t look like you’

On Mother’s Day, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana has shared a special post for her mother and interior designer Gauri Khan. She shared a photo of Gauri with a message on her Instagram Stories. The black-and-white photo shows Gauri looking fit and glam. The accompanying message read: “Happy Mother’s Day Ma. Honestly kinda mad that I don’t look like you.”

(Read full story here)

Neha Dhupia shares pics with her ‘5 boyfriends in 1’ husband Angad Bedi on wedding anniversary

While she celebrates Mother’s Day at home with her daughter, Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia also has another reason to cherish and party on Sunday. It is the second anniversary of her marriage with actor Angad Bedi.

(Read full story here)

Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif share childhood pics on Mother’s Day: ‘We love you’

Actors Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and Janhvi Kapoor have shared childhood pictures with their moms on the occasion of Mother’s Day on Sunday. Katrina revealed her strongest memory with her mom and Deepika shared how her mother supported her throughout.

(Read full story here)

