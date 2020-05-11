Yuzvendra Chahal crashes Katrina Kaif’s live chat, says ‘Hi Maam’

bollywood

Updated: May 11, 2020 09:37 IST

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has made no bones about his appreciation for actor Katrina Kaif in the past. Recently, as Katrina hosted a live session on Instagram, Yuzvendra was among those watching and also dropped a comment.

As Katrina spoke about fitness during lockdown, Yuzvendra wrote, “Hi Katrina mam.” This is not the first time Yuzvendra acknowledged that he was a Katrina fan. Back in 2017, he had said in an interview, “I like Katrina a lot, her smile appeals the most to me.” He had also called Katrina his celebrity crush.

However, this is not the first time the leg-spinner was in the news thanks to comments he dropped on social media. A few days back, he had another winner on his hands as he wrote to Anushka Sharma.

Anushka, in self-quarantine with cricketer husband Virat Kohli, had taken it upon herself to heckle him to ensure that he doesn’t miss the cricket field. In the cheeky video, she is heard telling a bemused Virat, “Kohli, Aye Kohli, Kohli, Chauka maar na, Chauka, kya kar raha hai, Ae Kohli chauka maar (Kohli give us a four).”

“I thought he must be missing being on the field. Along with the love he gets from millions of fans, he must be especially missing this one particular type of fan too. So I gave him the experience,” the actor had written.

As the response to the video started pouring in, Yuzvendra wrote, “Next time bhabhi please say chahal ok opening Kara na chahal ko I wish aapki sun le”. The 26-year-old cricketer joined many Bollywood celebs in responding to the post.