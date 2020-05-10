Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif share childhood pics on Mother’s Day: ‘We love you’

bollywood

Actors Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and Janhvi Kapoor have shared childhood pictures with their moms on the occasion of Mother’s Day on Sunday. Katrina revealed her strongest memory with her mom and Deepika shared how her mother supported her throughout.

In Katrina’s photo, the mom-daughter duo are seen wearing matching blue outfits. Katrina is clinging by her mother’s waist while they both smile for the camera. “My mama ... all I loved to do was hug and dance with my mom ... my strongest memory from Childhood is always hanging on to my moms waist,” she wrote in the caption.

Deepika shared a photo of herself as a student, having scored big at the sports meet. She is in her school uniform, smiling and holding up a tiny little trophy. A second picture shows a letter addressed to ‘Ajju’ and written by Deepika in 1995. It mentions all the races she won that day. “For your unconditional love, for always putting our priorities before your own, for holding us together...every step of the way!And last but not the least, for showing us how to be ridiculously meticulous!(as shown in exhibit B)We love you,” she captioned her post and tagged her sister Anisha and husband Ranveer Singh’s family in the post too.

Janhvi shared a photo of herself as a baby, cradled in the arms of her late mother, actor Sridevi. She captioned the photo with a simple heart emoji. Her post received a lot of love from her friends and other celebrities who commented with multiple heart emojis.

Janhvi’s dad and film producer Boney Kapoor shared a throwback picture of his mother in one post and also shared another recent picture with her, which also featured other stars including Anil Kapoor.

“You are our World, Our Universe. You have kept us always blessed with love, affection, and guidance. For me, every day of my life is cherishing and celebrating your endless love, affection and guidance towards us. Love you, Mom,” he tweeted.

Other Bollywood stars such as Alia Bhatt, Anupam Kher, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Bhumi Pednekar, and more are celebrating the day in their own ways, sharing special words for their moms.

