‘Bhabhi please say Chahal ko opening kara’: Yuzvendra’s sassy response as Anushka Sharma heckles Virat Kohli

bollywood

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 09:46 IST

Ever since Anushka Sharma took it upon herself to heckle Virat Kohli to ensure that he doesn’t miss the cricket field, the response to the cheeky video haven’t stopped pouring in. Virat might have given a straight-faced response as Anushka instructed him to ‘chauka maar chauka’, his teammates have better comebacks.

“Next time bhabhi please say chahal ok opening Kara na chahal ko I wish aapki sun le,” Yuzvendra Chahal wrote on the clip. The 26-year-old cricketer joined many Bollywood celebs in responding to the post.

Anushka shared the video Friday where she imitated a certain kind of Indian cricket fan. “Kohli, Aye Kohli, Kohli, Chauka maar na, Chauka, kya kar raha hai, Ae Kohli chauka maar (Kohli give us a four),” she said as the camera then pans to the 31-year-old batsman who is first reading a book and then stares back at Anushka. “I thought he must be missing being on the field. Along with the love he gets from millions of fans, he must be especially missing this one particular type of fan too. So I gave him the experience,” the actor wrote.

While Kartik Aaryan announced, “I am that fan,” Priyanka Chopra wrote, “Lol that face. Hahahaha.” Shilpa Shetty said the couple has hit a six with the video as Arjun Kapoor agreed, “Demand should have been for a 6 atleast minimum boss.” Mallika Dua wrote, “Why have I watched this 1200 times.”

The video has received over 12.5 million views and is an interesting addition to absolutely viral content being shared by Anushka during lockdown.

Anushka and Virat are in lockdown at their Mumbai home. She recently shared that she has been playing boardgames with the cricketer and her parents. The actor also penned an emotional note and offered suggestions on how to use this quarantine to form deeper bonds with family.