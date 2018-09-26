Tahira Kashyap, Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife, writes about her cancer scare, calls Sonali Bendre an inspiration
Ayushmann Khuranna’s wife Tahira Kashyap recently underwent a mastectomy. In an empowering essay, she wrote about her journey and how Sonali Bendre has inspired her.bollywood Updated: Sep 26, 2018 17:22 IST
Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife, Tahira Kashyap, has gone through a lot in the past few weeks. Days ago, the writer-director revealed in an Instagram post that she underwent a mastectomy, after scans and tests indicated early stages of breast cancer.
“I want women of all ages to be aware. I am 35, and I was returned twice over from a mammogram. If any symptoms come up, think of it as a protective force and get yourselves examined,” Tahira wrote in the post. Ayushmann spoke to Indian Express about his wife’s health, saying “I am happy today as she got discharged. I am relieved. It was unexpected, but she is fine now!”
On Wednesday, Ayushmann opened up even more about Tahira’s health and cancer preventative surgery in a new post, a day after his partner chronicled her decision to have a preventive mastectomy, after she learned she had high grade DCIS (Ductal Carcinoma IN Situ), in a piece she penned for Mumbai Mirror.
On Tuesday, Tahira’s article, titled, ‘Cancer can happen to anyone’, about her mastectomy was published in the daily, and Ayushmann shared it in a tweet, along with a few moving words of his own. In his post, Ayushmann kept his statement about Tahira’s surgery short and sweet, writing, “Dear @tahira_k you have become my biggest inspiration. It takes immense courage to share your challenge with everybody. You will be victorious. I have started seeing life through a different prism because of you!”
In her thoughtful article, Tahira delved into her decision to have a mastectomy and why it was so important for her to share her experience with other women. Speaking about how she just wants to start a conversation about something women don’t talk about enough, Tahira wrote that usually a mammogram (an X-ray of the breast) is not recommended to women aged 35; especially if there is no family history of breast cancer. But her doctor, who she writes has been a rock for her, insisted on it, in turn, saving her life.
An opportunity to give competition to the Kardashians just went wasted! A week back I mentioned about ‘my badge of honour’ that I was going to receive. And I did and am happy to share about it with the intention of it being received with love. As that’s the only reason I am posting it. Love for self and gratitude for the universe. The picture might be disturbing for some, but these drains have become my dumbells for a few days. I was detected with DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in my right breast with high grade malignant cells. Simply put stage 0 cancer/ pre-cancerous stage, with cancer cells multiplying in a contained area. The result I have become a half Indian version of Angelina Jolie (since only one breast was involved)! I told my doctor now is the time to give some competition to the Kardashians since Pamela is passé. But no one listened to me, so now I have a portion of my back tissue in my breast. Perhaps now I can do chin-ups with my breasts! Jokes apart, this obstacle has given me a new definition of life. Respect it’s unpredictability and have the faith and courage to be the hero of your own drama of life. The invincible human spirit is God like, gives you the courage to endure and the will to revive. There is nothing that human spirit can’t do. Also I want women of all ages to be aware. I am 35, and I was returned twice over from a mammogram. If any symptoms come up, think of it as a protective force and get yourselves examined. Also we are so obsessed with boobs. This mastectomy has left me with even more self love! Big, small, left or right inclined , gravity pulling or defying, or even none, each breast the presence or lack of it has a story to tell. Mine has made me a 2.0 version of myself! This post is dedicated to awareness, self love and resilience of a warrior that I know each one of us possesses❤️ #breastcancerawareness #selflove #determination #faith #bodhisattva #bodhisattvaoftheearth
“Getting a health check-up or more specifically a mammogram, is something women or their family members hesitate doing. Some feel if they get the screening done, they might end up getting it. Not true, neither do your breasts have an extra magnetic field of their own nor do they have some centripetal force that they will attract something onto or into themselves. Also, they do not secrete pheromones that cancer will get attracted to. Some get conscious about getting their breasts examined. Hesitation that can cost you your health and life is not worth it,” Tahira wrote, adding, “And trust me, the technicians see so many breasts in a day that no matter how much you want to believe, yours still wouldn’t be a rarity. So please take that bra off and let that goddamn machine do its work on them. The feeling or the thought that it can’t happen to me, should be buried. Let’s all of us exercise our wisdom.”
Tahira also wrote about how she finds Sonali Bendre’s choice, and similar choices women make, absolutely heroic. On July 4, the Bollywood actor and mother of one had taken to Instagram to share the sad news of her being diagnosed with a high grade cancer, and undergoing treatment in New York. Since then, Sonali has been facing cancer head on, and sharing the key moments from her journey on her social media accounts.
As her parting words in her article, Tahira spoke about what Sonali’s emotional, beautifully inspiring journey has meant to her.
“Just a few weeks ago, I read Sonali Bendre’s post and the amazing life condition she exhibits. At that point, I hadn’t discovered about my own condition. After reading her post, I made a mental note to emulate the high life state and the invincible spirit that she has. Well the time to do the same came much sooner,” Tahira wrote.
Tahira and Ayushmann have two children, son Virajveer, born in 2012 and daughter, Varushka, born in 2014. Tahira is a writer who recently announced that she would be directing her first short film.
