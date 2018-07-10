Sonali Bendre’s powerful new post on cancer, says she is taking one day at a time. See pic

Days after revealing that she has been diagnosed with a high grade cancer that has metastised, Sonali Bendre again posted about her journey on Tuesday. Sonali’s Instagram post was a study in strength in which she says that she is taking one day at a time even as every minute comes with its own challenges and victories. She also shared a new photo in which she has a short hairdo, something Sonali has never sported before.

Sonali quoted author Isabel Allende and said, “We don’t even know how strong we are until we are forced to bring that hidden strength forward. In times of tragedy, of war, of necessity, people do amazing things. The human capacity for survival and renewal is awesome.”

The actor also thanked her friends and fans for all the support she has received, “The outpouring of love I’ve received in the last few days has been so overwhelming… and I’m especially grateful to those of you who shared stories of your experiences in dealing with cancer, whether it was your own or of loved ones. Your stories have given me an extra dosage of strength and courage, and more importantly, the knowledge that I’m not alone.”

Sonali said she is maintaining a positive outlook. “Each day comes with its own challenges and victories and so for now, I’m taking this #OneDayAtATime. The only thing I’m trying to be consistent about is maintaining a positive outlook... literally #SwitchOnTheSunshine - it’s my way of dealing with this. Sharing my journey is also part of this process... I can only hope it reminds you that all is not lost and that someone, somewhere understands what you’re going through.”

Last week, Sonali had revealed that she had cancer and was in the US to undergo treatment. “Sometimes, when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball. I have recently been diagnosed with a high grade cancer that has metastised, which we frankly did not see coming. A niggling pain led to some tests, which led to this unexpected diagnosis. My family and close friends have rallied around me, providing the best support system that anyone can ask for. I am very blessed and thankful for each of them… I’m taking this battle head on, knowing I have the strength of my family and friends behind me,” she had written.