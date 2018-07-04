Akshay Kumar met Sonali Bendre after her cancer diagnosis, wishes her best health

Sonali Bendre shared a heartbreaking news with fans and Bollywood colleagues on Wednesday morning. The actor tweeted that she has been diagnosed with high grade cancer, which has metastasised. She also said she is undergoing treatment in New York.

“Sometimes, when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball. I have recently been diagnosed with a high grade cancer that has metastised, which we frankly did not see coming. A niggling pain led to some tests, which led to this unexpected diagnosis. My family and close friends have rallied around me, providing the best support system that anyone can ask for. I am very blessed and thankful for each of them.”

“There is no better way to tackle this, than to take swift and immediate action. And so, as advised by my doctors, I am currently undergoing a course of treatment in New York. We remain optimistic and I am determined to fight every step of the way. What has helped has been the immense outpouring of love and support I’ve received over the past few days, for which I am very grateful. I’m taking this battle head on, knowing I have the strength of my family and friends behind me,” she added.

After reading the sad message, her friends in the industry, including actors Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz, Ritesh Deshmukh, director Karan Johar, fashion designer Manish Malhotra and more shared wishes of a speedy recovery for the actor.

Akshay met her a couple of days back in New York after hearing of her illness, and spoke to HT, sending his prayers. “I know that Sonali is a fighter. May God help bring her back in the best of health,” Akshay told Hindustan Times. “This too shall pass. You are an incredible woman with immense strength. We send you all our love,” said Neha Dhupia.

“Godspeed ,love and strength to a true fighter and a solid soul!!!,” wrote Karan in a tweet. “Sending you strength and love!,” wrote Ileana, “Deeply saddened & shaken by this news. Praying for your speedy recovery & good health @iamsonalibendre. @GOLDIEBEHL sending all the positivity & best wishes.”

Sonali’s fans also shared messages of a speedy recovery for the favourite star. “Just heart broken right now. My prayers with you and your loved ones,” a fan wrote. “Lots of love and support your way darling and you can fight it. may Allah be with you every step of the way and bless you with loads of health and wellness,” wrote another.

Sonali made her film debut opposite Govinda in 1994’s Aag. She was considered one of the prettiest female actors in the 90s and worked with Ajay Devgn, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and more in films like Major Saab, Sarfarosh, Duplicate and Hum Saath Saath Hain.

She was last seen in 2013 Once Upon A Time In Mumbai and in reality TV shows like India’s Best Dramebaaz, India’s Got Talent and Indian Idol.

