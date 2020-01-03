Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal return from New Year vacation, Nora Fatehi has a surprise for him. See pics, video

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 14:44 IST

Varun Dhawan and girlfriend Natasha Dalal are back from their Swiss vacation and were seen at the Mumbai airport. Varun, however, received a pleasant surprise from none other than his Street Dancer 3D co-star Nora Fatehi who came to welcome him at the airport.

Varun resumed the promotions of his upcoming film Street Dancer 3D the moment he reached the airport. Nora and Varun went on to groove to their dance number Garmi from the film as bystanders and paparazzi looked on. Nora also invited photographers to take a break from their work to dance to the song alongside her. A young girl and a few more people also shook a leg with the actor.

Nora Fatehi and Varun Dhawan groove to Garmi song at Mumbai airport. ( Varinder Chawla )

Nora Fatehi and Varun Dhawan resume Street 3D promotions at Mumbai airport. ( Varinder Chawla )

Varun had flown to the Alps to ring the New Year with Natasha. The two are in relationship since long. The couple bumped into several Bollywood celebrities on their vacation. Varun had a Sui Dhaaga reunion with Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli. The actor also shared a group picture on his Instagram account and captioned it, “mountain ke dost.”

Varun and Natasha also ran into sisters Karisma and Kareena Kapoor while they were enjoying “snowy days” in Switzerland. Kareena was also accompanied by husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur. Karisma had also posted a picture with the actor along with the caption, “See who we met ! @varundvn #holidayseason #snowydays.”

Later, Jacqueline Fernandez also joined the list of Bollywood celebrities holidaying in Switzerland this holiday season and had a Judwaa 2 union with Varun. She shared a picture of her having lunch with the couple and wrote in the caption, “First lunch of 2020 with these amazing people!” Commenting on her post, Varun joked: “The dr is waiting for u 2020 jacqkoline”.

Varun and Jacqueline also had a lot of fun, skiing in the ice. Sharing a video of their skiing adventure, Jacqueline wrote: “I lost then I won then I fell”. She also shared photographs of their skiing adventure on Instagram, and wrote: “@Varundvn my fav is here!!!”

