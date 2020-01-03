e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Chhapaak title song: Deepika Padukone song shows how a splash changed Malti’s life and identity. Watch

Chhapaak title song: Deepika Padukone song shows how a splash changed Malti’s life and identity. Watch

The title track for Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak is out. It is sung by Arijit Singh with lyrics by Gulzar.

bollywood Updated: Jan 03, 2020 13:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Chhapaak title song: Deepika Padukone's sensitive portrayal of an acid attack victim has been appreciated.
Chhapaak title song: Deepika Padukone’s sensitive portrayal of an acid attack victim has been appreciated.
         

The title song for Deepika Padukone’s upcoming film Chhapaak was released online on Friday. The song shows her character Malti’s journey of rising above pain and trauma to become the face of empowerment and strength.

The song is sung by Arijit Singh, composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy and the lyrics are penned by Gulzar. Talking about the song at the launch event, Deepika called it the soul and thread of the film that binds it together. “Whenever I listen to this song, I get goosebumps,” Deepika said. She was joined by Laxmi Agarwal at the launch, an acid attack survivor and activist whose story inspired the film.

 

Earlier on Friday, the makers took to social media to post a still from the film, featuring Deepika. The tweet read, “In a moment. In a splash. A life changes forever... #Chhapaak Title track out today”.

Deepika shared a happy new poster for the film on Thursday. The actor, who is essaying the role of an acid attack survivor in the film, is seen dancing and enjoying with her friends. “Malti. Unfettered. Uninhibited.Unputdownable. Ab voh khush hai toh hai!#Chhapaak in theatres on 10th January 2020!”, the 33-year-old wrote alongside the poster.

She also shared a video on Twitter which included a few snippets from the movie. “Agar milta hi nahin toh phikta bhi nahin... #Chhapaak releases in cinemas on 10th January, 2020!” the tweet read. It showed Malti talking about the easy availability of acid in the market.

 

 

Laxmi was attacked in 2005 at the age of 15. Laxmi had to undergo several surgeries and later, she took up the job of helping acid attack survivors and promoted campaigns to stop such attacks.

The film also stars Vikrant Massey and is directed by Meghna Gulzar, produced by Fox Star Studios, Deepika Padukone’s KA Production, Meghna and Govind Singh Sandhu’s Mriga Films. It is written by Atika Chohan and Meghna and is set to hit theatres on 10th January 2020.

