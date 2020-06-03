e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 03, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Varun Dhawan’s off-key rendition of ‘Alia Bhatt’s favourite song’ Sun Mere Humsafar has her in splits, watch video

Varun Dhawan’s off-key rendition of ‘Alia Bhatt’s favourite song’ Sun Mere Humsafar has her in splits, watch video

Varun Dhawan has shared a new video on his YouTube channel, in which he sings Sun Mere Humsafar for Alia Bhatt and Shashank Khaitan.

bollywood Updated: Jun 03, 2020 10:10 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Varun Dhawan shared a video of himself singing Alia Bhatt’s favourite song Sun Mere Humsafar for her.
Varun Dhawan shared a video of himself singing Alia Bhatt’s favourite song Sun Mere Humsafar for her.
         

Varun Dhawan has shared a goofy behind-the-scenes video, which seems to have been taken during the making of Badrinath Ki Dulhania, on his YouTube channel. In the clip, he is seen singing the romantic song Sun Mere Humsafar hilariously and completely off-key, leaving his director Shashank Khaitan and co-star Alia Bhatt in splits. He even adds a line or two of his own English rap to it.

The video, which was titled ‘Varun Dhawan sings Alia Bhatt’s favourite song’, has garnered tens of thousands of views so far. “His stupid voice also sounds cute,” one user commented, followed by a heart-eyes emoji. “I came directly here to watch #varia,” another wrote. “After so long aloo and Varun together...he looks best with alia,” another wrote.

Fans also expressed their desire to watch Varun and Alia together on the big screen again. The two stars have done four films together so far -- Student Of The Year (which marked their Bollywood debut), Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and the box office disaster, Kalank.

 

Earlier, Varun had joked that Kalank would be his last project with Alia. However, he later clarified that they will not be seen together in a film for at least some time, as they were busy with their respective slate of films.

Also read | Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya anniversary, 10 times he showed off their love on Instagram: ‘Father said you must marry her’

Currently, Varun is isolating with his family in Mumbai. Recently, he shared a video of them celebrating his niece Niara’s second birthday amid the lockdown.

Varun has been awaiting the release of his next, Coolie No 1, which was originally slated to hit the theatres last month but has been stalled in the wake of the pandemic. The film is a reboot of David Dhawan’s 1995 blockbuster and has Varun and Sara Ali Khan stepping into Govinda and Karisma Kapoor’s shoes.

After Coolie No 1, Varun will star in the biopic of 1971 war hero Arun Khetarpal, who was posthumously honoured with the Param Vir Chakra. The film will be directed by Sriram Raghavan.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Cyclone Nisarga closes in, 215km from Mumbai, says IMD
Cyclone Nisarga closes in, 215km from Mumbai, says IMD
With highest Covid-19 cases, these states push India’s tally to above 2,00,000
With highest Covid-19 cases, these states push India’s tally to above 2,00,000
Cyclone Nisarga to make landfall in Maharashtra between 1 pm and 4 pm: IMD
Cyclone Nisarga to make landfall in Maharashtra between 1 pm and 4 pm: IMD
Another single-day jump in Covid-19 cases with 8,909 new infections; India’s tally at 2.07 lakh
Another single-day jump in Covid-19 cases with 8,909 new infections; India’s tally at 2.07 lakh
Covid-19: India allows emergency use of remdesivir
Covid-19: India allows emergency use of remdesivir
Cyclone Nisarga to hit Mumbai around noon, Section 144 in city: Latest updates
Cyclone Nisarga to hit Mumbai around noon, Section 144 in city: Latest updates
2m distancing, masks key to stopping Covid-19 spread: Study
2m distancing, masks key to stopping Covid-19 spread: Study
Covid-19: India crosses 2 lakh case mark, multiple layer masks better than single
Covid-19: India crosses 2 lakh case mark, multiple layer masks better than single
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Lockdown 5.0Cyclone NisargaJAC 9th result 2020 live updateJharkhand Board 9th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In