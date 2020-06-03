Varun Dhawan’s off-key rendition of ‘Alia Bhatt’s favourite song’ Sun Mere Humsafar has her in splits, watch video

bollywood

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 10:10 IST

Varun Dhawan has shared a goofy behind-the-scenes video, which seems to have been taken during the making of Badrinath Ki Dulhania, on his YouTube channel. In the clip, he is seen singing the romantic song Sun Mere Humsafar hilariously and completely off-key, leaving his director Shashank Khaitan and co-star Alia Bhatt in splits. He even adds a line or two of his own English rap to it.

The video, which was titled ‘Varun Dhawan sings Alia Bhatt’s favourite song’, has garnered tens of thousands of views so far. “His stupid voice also sounds cute,” one user commented, followed by a heart-eyes emoji. “I came directly here to watch #varia,” another wrote. “After so long aloo and Varun together...he looks best with alia,” another wrote.

Fans also expressed their desire to watch Varun and Alia together on the big screen again. The two stars have done four films together so far -- Student Of The Year (which marked their Bollywood debut), Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and the box office disaster, Kalank.

Earlier, Varun had joked that Kalank would be his last project with Alia. However, he later clarified that they will not be seen together in a film for at least some time, as they were busy with their respective slate of films.

Also read | Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya anniversary, 10 times he showed off their love on Instagram: ‘Father said you must marry her’

Currently, Varun is isolating with his family in Mumbai. Recently, he shared a video of them celebrating his niece Niara’s second birthday amid the lockdown.

Varun has been awaiting the release of his next, Coolie No 1, which was originally slated to hit the theatres last month but has been stalled in the wake of the pandemic. The film is a reboot of David Dhawan’s 1995 blockbuster and has Varun and Sara Ali Khan stepping into Govinda and Karisma Kapoor’s shoes.

After Coolie No 1, Varun will star in the biopic of 1971 war hero Arun Khetarpal, who was posthumously honoured with the Param Vir Chakra. The film will be directed by Sriram Raghavan.

Follow @htshowbiz for more