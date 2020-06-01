Varun Dhawan pumps iron at home gym, calls it ‘rehab’ after bingeing on cake at niece’s birthday. Watch

bollywood

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 11:34 IST

Varun Dhawan dotes on his little niece Niara, the daughter of his brother Rohit Dhawan and Jaanvi Desai, and ensured that her second birthday on Saturday was special even amid the lockdown. He shared pictures from the celebration, including a picture of them cutting her birthday cake.

From the looks of it, Varun binged on Niara’s birthday cake and is working out extra-hard to burn the calories. He shared a video of himself sweating it out in his home gym on his Instagram stories and captioned it ‘rehab’. Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, reports suggest that the global coronavirus pandemic has played spoilsport in Varun’s life. It was being said that he was supposed to tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal in a destination wedding in May, but the plans have been indefinitely pushed, as of now.

Varun was also looking forward to the release of his father David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1, in which he is playing the lead role alongside Sara Ali Khan. The film is a reboot of the filmmaker’s own 1995 blockbuster of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

Coolie No 1 was set to hit the theatres on May 1, but with no update as to when theatres across the country will reopen, its future remains uncertain. “We all are dealing with this, I do wish the film releases,” Varun said in an Instagram live, and stressed that he wants it to release ‘in a theatre, hopefully soon.’

Varun will then reunite with his Badlapur director Sriram Raghavan for a film on the 1971 war hero Arun Khetarpal, who was posthumously honoured with the Param Vir Chakra. Announcing the film on Twitter, the actor had written, “Happy birthday 2/lt #ArunKhetarpal. It was always my dream to play a soldier of INDIA. #SriramRaghavan cant wait to bring on screen the spectacular tale of 2/LT #ArunKhetarpal. Produced by #DineshVijan. Hope to make you proud #mukeshkhetarpal and #Poonahorse.”

