e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 30, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Varun Dhawan is the ‘cutest chachu’ for two-year-old niece, helps her cut birthday cake. Watch

Varun Dhawan is the ‘cutest chachu’ for two-year-old niece, helps her cut birthday cake. Watch

Varun Dhawan has shared two lovely pictures with his two-year-old niece who turned two on Saturday.

bollywood Updated: May 30, 2020 16:57 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Varun Dhawan with his niece on her second birthday.
Varun Dhawan with his niece on her second birthday.
         

Varun Dhawan has shared two adorable pictures with his niece Niara who turned two on Saturday. The baby girl is the daughter of Varun’s brother Rohit Dhawan and granddaughter of filmmaker David Dhawan.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Varun simply wrote “happy birthday” in the caption. While first picture shows the child being held by her uncle as the two are caught in a candid mood, the second picture shows Varun helping the Niara cut her birthday cake. The little one looks cute in a pink and floral dress with a big ribbon in her hair.

 

The post garnered more than 2.4 lakh ‘likes’ within a few minutes. Varun’s industry friend Arjun Kapoor reacted to the post, “Jigar ka tukda.” Dia Mirza wished the baby girl, “Happy birthday to the little one.” Sophie Choudry also wished her saying, “Cutie pie!!! Happy happy bday. A fan called the actor, “Cutest chachu”, another commented, “Soooo Damn Cuteeee!”

Varun had also celebrated his birthday last month amid lockdown. While he couldn’t go out, he did a video chat with several of his industry friends. His girlfriend Natasha Dalal was also spotted sharing the frame with him from his residence.

Also read: Pandemic plays spoilsport for Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s 2020 wedding plans: report

Varun and Natasha were rumoured to be gearing up with a lavish wedding this year but it seems the plans have been put on hold due to coronavirus pandemic. Talking about her during his appearance on Koffee With Karan, Varun had said, “I’m with her because she has her own individuality, she has her own voice which is super strong with things she wants to do and things she wants to achieve in life. And, as her partner, that is something I want to support. And, she has been so supportive where my career is concerned, always, from day one actually.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
PM Modi expected to address lockdown 5.0 on Mann ki Baat tomorrow
PM Modi expected to address lockdown 5.0 on Mann ki Baat tomorrow
In 1st comment on Ladakh standoff, Rajnath Singh’s pointed reference to Doklam
In 1st comment on Ladakh standoff, Rajnath Singh’s pointed reference to Doklam
Two test positive for Covid-19 at MEA, staff goes into self-quarantine
Two test positive for Covid-19 at MEA, staff goes into self-quarantine
Air India’s Moscow-bound plane called back as team finds pilot is Covid-19 +ve
Air India’s Moscow-bound plane called back as team finds pilot is Covid-19 +ve
Chinese Covid-19 vaccine expected to begin mass output this year
Chinese Covid-19 vaccine expected to begin mass output this year
‘Can’t be in permanent lockdown’: Delhi CM Kejriwal messages people
‘Can’t be in permanent lockdown’: Delhi CM Kejriwal messages people
Prototype of new SpaceX rocket Starship explodes on Texas test pad
Prototype of new SpaceX rocket Starship explodes on Texas test pad
PM Modi recounts ‘Article 370’, ‘Surgical strike’ on 1st anniversary of 2nd term
PM Modi recounts ‘Article 370’, ‘Surgical strike’ on 1st anniversary of 2nd term
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases India

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In