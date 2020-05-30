Varun Dhawan is the ‘cutest chachu’ for two-year-old niece, helps her cut birthday cake. Watch

bollywood

Updated: May 30, 2020 16:57 IST

Varun Dhawan has shared two adorable pictures with his niece Niara who turned two on Saturday. The baby girl is the daughter of Varun’s brother Rohit Dhawan and granddaughter of filmmaker David Dhawan.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Varun simply wrote “happy birthday” in the caption. While first picture shows the child being held by her uncle as the two are caught in a candid mood, the second picture shows Varun helping the Niara cut her birthday cake. The little one looks cute in a pink and floral dress with a big ribbon in her hair.

The post garnered more than 2.4 lakh ‘likes’ within a few minutes. Varun’s industry friend Arjun Kapoor reacted to the post, “Jigar ka tukda.” Dia Mirza wished the baby girl, “Happy birthday to the little one.” Sophie Choudry also wished her saying, “Cutie pie!!! Happy happy bday. A fan called the actor, “Cutest chachu”, another commented, “Soooo Damn Cuteeee!”

Varun had also celebrated his birthday last month amid lockdown. While he couldn’t go out, he did a video chat with several of his industry friends. His girlfriend Natasha Dalal was also spotted sharing the frame with him from his residence.

Also read: Pandemic plays spoilsport for Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s 2020 wedding plans: report

Varun and Natasha were rumoured to be gearing up with a lavish wedding this year but it seems the plans have been put on hold due to coronavirus pandemic. Talking about her during his appearance on Koffee With Karan, Varun had said, “I’m with her because she has her own individuality, she has her own voice which is super strong with things she wants to do and things she wants to achieve in life. And, as her partner, that is something I want to support. And, she has been so supportive where my career is concerned, always, from day one actually.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more