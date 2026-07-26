Biker killed in Noida crash; driver tested drunk

A 28-year-old man was killed allegedly after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a Skoda car near Parthala Chowk on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. Police said the car driver was under the influence of alcohol, as per a blood alcohol concentration test. An FIR has been registered at Sector 113 police station under Section 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (Sunil Ghosh/HT)

The driver and two other occupants of the vehicle have been detained, while a fourth man is on the run, police added.

According to police, the deceased is Aditya Kumar, 28, a resident of Hindon Vihar, Barola, Sector 49. He was riding towards Sector 123 at around 1.30am when the accident took place, police said.

“Aditya Kumar was travelling on a motorcycle when it collided with a Skoda car in which four men were travelling around 1.30am. We detained the driver and two other men during the night. The fourth man fled the spot and efforts are underway to trace him. We are questioning the detained men,” Pramod Singh, station house officer (SHO), Sector 113 police station, said.

According to officials, the three detained men, all in their late 20s, are residents of Gaur City.

The Skoda involved in the accident has been impounded. Police have prepared the inquest report and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

Police said Kumar was rushed to a nearby hospital after they received information about the accident, where doctors declared him dead. Officials said he sustained multiple injuries to his head and abdomen, which prima facie appear to have caused his death. The exact cause of death will be ascertained after the post-mortem examination.

An FIR has been registered at Sector 113 police station under Section 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).