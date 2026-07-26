Second suspect held in 2023 murder of Punjab-origin youth in Canada

Canadian Police have arrested a second suspect in connection with the 2023 killing of a Punjab-origin food delivery driver during an attempted carjacking in Mississauga. The victim, Gurvinder Nath, 24, was originally from Nawanshahr district in Punjab. (HT)

According to the Homicide Bureau of the Peel Regional Police (PRP), Devaunte Thompson, 26, of Caledon, was located and arrested in Toronto on July 16. He was charged with second-degree murder and is being held in custody pending a bail hearing before the Ontario Court of Justice.

The victim, Gurvinder Nath, 24, originally from Nawanshahr district in Punjab, was violently assaulted and robbed of his vehicle on July 9, 2023, while responding to a delivery call in the town of Mississauga.

According to PRP, upon arriving at the delivery address, Nath was confronted by unknown suspects who attempted to take his vehicle when a physical altercation occurred. The suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle, leaving him on the roadside with life-threatening injuries.

Nath, who was studying business at the Loyalist College in Toronto, succumbed to his injuries on July 14.

The first accused, Jazaine Kerr, 23, of Mississauga, was arrested on February 15, 2024, and charged with second-degree murder and possession of a prohibited firearm, a statement by the bureau on Friday said.

Investigators later identified a second suspect and obtained a Canada-wide warrant for Devaunte Thompson, the statement added.

The episode had shocked the Indo-Canadian community in the region, with many working part-time in similar occupations.