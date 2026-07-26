‘Mind your own business’: Neymar trolls poker critics with card-dealing celebration after scoring twice for Santos

Neymar has hit back at criticism surrounding his appearance at a poker tournament while Santos were playing in the Copa Sudamericana, telling his detractors to “mind your own business” before responding emphatically on his return to action. Neymar replying to his critics after scoring for Santos. (Screengrab from X)

The controversy began after Neymar was left out of Santos’ travelling squad for their Copa Sudamericana play-off first leg against Universidad Central in Venezuela on Tuesday. While Santos went on to secure a commanding 4-1 victory, footage emerged showing their biggest star competing in the BSOP Winter poker tournament in São Paulo.

However, Neymar had not skipped the match in order to play poker. Santos head coach Cuca had decided to preserve the 34-year-old and keep him in Brazil as part of a carefully managed physical programme following his latest injury-disrupted spell.

Neymar trained normally at Santos’ CT Rei Pele earlier on Tuesday before heading to the poker event later in the day. He returned to the tournament on Wednesday, when Santos had given him and the players returning from Venezuela a day off.

That did little to stop the criticism. Neymar subsequently posted photographs from the tournament on Instagram with the caption, “Life is a joke”, before directly addressing the backlash in a video on social media.

“I worked in the morning, I didn't go to the match, I returned to training. I was on a day off,” Neymar explained.

He then sarcastically questioned whether his critics would also object to him training before finishing with a blunt message: “Mind your own business.”

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Cuca defends Neymar decision before star responds on pitch Cuca had already made clear that leaving Neymar behind was a decision taken by Santos rather than the forward refusing to travel.

The Santos coach explained that Neymar needed additional physical work after spending time on the sidelines and said the demanding journey to Venezuela offered little benefit when the club were preparing for a congested run of fixtures.

“What advantage was there in bringing him here?” Cuca said after the Universidad Central victory, while confirming that Neymar had remained in Brazil to continue training.