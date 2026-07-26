Gr Noida locals flag poor waste collection, faulty streetlights

GREATER NOIDA: Residents of Greater Noida’s Sector 2 flagged a slew of issues before the Greater Noida authority on Friday, ranging from waterlogging, irregular waste collection, poorly maintained parks and green belts, among others, officials said on Saturday. The authority said the complaints would be addressed, starting with repairs to damaged electricity poles and streetlights. (Photo for representation)

Residents of A and B blocks of the sector raised these issues during the authority’s inspection, part of its ongoing exercise to identify pending civic issues in residential sectors.

“The condition of drains and public spaces has been a concern for residents for quite some time. During monsoon, water accumulates at several locations. Parks and green belts also require better maintenance, while irregular waste collection and sweeping affect the cleanliness of the sector. We have requested the authority to address these issues on priority,” said Sanjay Sharma, a resident of Sector 2.

Power infrastructure also emerged as a key concern, with residents alleging that several damaged electricity poles and non-functional streetlights pose safety risks.

“Several electricity poles in the sector have become old and damaged, and many streetlights remain non-functional, creating safety concerns, especially at night. Encroachments by street vendors near the main gate and on the main road also cause congestion,” said Neeraj Gupta, another resident of Sector 2.

The authority said the complaints would be addressed, starting with repairs to damaged electricity poles and streetlights.

“The poles will be replaced and non-functional streetlights repaired. The issues raised by residents have been referred to the respective departments with instructions to resolve them at the earliest,” said Sandeep Chandra, principal general manager, Greater Noida authority, who led the inspection.

Officials said high-mast lights will also be installed in parks to improve illumination and enhance public safety and concerned departments have been directed to address issues related to park and green belt maintenance, drain cleaning, sanitation, waste collection and road sweeping on priority.