Punjab Police seek transit remand of Ajnala attack accused nabbed on Indo-Nepal border

The Punjab Police have filed an application before an Uttar Pradesh court seeking transit remand of Shiromani Akali Dal (Waris De Punjab) member Vikramjit Singh, who was arrested near the Indo-Nepal border in Bahraich district on Thursday. Vikramjit was arrested by the Rupaidiha police and the 42nd Battalion of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) during a joint operation along the Indo-Nepal border on Thursday. (HT)

Police moved the plea before the court of the chief judicial magistrate (CJM) in Bahraich to take Vikramjit to Punjab in connection with pending criminal cases, including the high-profile 2023 Ajnala police station attack case. The hearing was expected on Saturday, but was deferred and is likely to take place next week.

Vikramjit was arrested by the Rupaidiha police and the 42nd Battalion of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) during a joint operation along the Indo-Nepal border. Along with him, the police also apprehended US national Manbir Singh, who was allegedly attempting to cross into Nepal without valid travel documents.

According to investigators, Vikramjit is wanted in the Amritsar’s Ajnala police station attack case in Punjab and was allegedly trying to flee the country through the Nepal border when security agencies intercepted him. During the investigation, police also arrested three local residents for allegedly facilitating the two accused’s illegal cross-border movement. Authorities said the trio helped arrange their attempted passage across the international border.

On Friday, Vikramjit, Manbir and the three alleged facilitators were produced before the Bahraich court, which remanded all five accused to judicial custody and sent them to jail.

The court directed that the Punjab Police’s transit remand application be processed under the provisions relating to a Warrant-B before setting a hearing date. If the court allows the plea next week, Punjab Police will be permitted to take Vikramjit to Punjab to face further investigation and legal proceedings in the Ajnala attack case.

The US national and the three alleged facilitators will remain in judicial custody while the investigation into the alleged cross-border escape attempt proceeds.