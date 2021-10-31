Body of lieutenant killed in J&K blast reaches Bihar; CM expresses grief

The body of Lieutenant Rishi Kumar, who died in an improvised explosive devise (IED) blast near a forward post along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Saturday, arrived at Patna airport on Sunday.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief and shock over the killing of the lieutenant and extended his condolences to the bereaved family. In a statement, the chief minister said the country would never forget the sacrifice by the officer and announced that the last rites of the deceased lieutenant will be performed with full police honours.

Begusarai MP and Union minister Giriraj Singh also saluted Rishi’s bravery and prayed to God to give strength to the family to bear his loss.

“My tributes to the undoubting courage of army personnel Lt Rishi Kumar & Sepoy Manjit Singh, who attained martyrdom while safeguarding India’s territorial integrity in the Nowshera sector. My deepest condolences to the families of deceased jawans and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured,” lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, gloom descended on Lieutenant Rishi Kumar’s house at Professor Colony in Pipra locality of Bihar’s Begusarai Town following the news of his death reached on Saturday.

The incident took place when an army column was on patrol duty to check the infiltration of terrorists from across the border.

On October 27, Kumar’s mother Sarita had spoken to her son over the phone. She said that he promised to come home for Chhath Puja. “However, he did not come, but we got the heart-wrenching news of the death of my son. I never thought that it would be the last time I would speak to him,” Sarita added.

Neighbour Vikas Vaibhav said Rishi Kumar had joined 17 Sikh Infantry of the Indian Army in 2020 and was posted to Jammu and Kashmir only two months ago.