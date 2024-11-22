JEE Main 2025 registration ends today, submit your forms at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the online application window for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2025) session 1 today, November 22. Those who are yet to apply for JEE Mains can submit their forms at jeemain.nta.nic.in before the window closes. The National Eligibility-cum Entrance Test 2020 application form can be edited by visiting the official website. (Representational image)(Unsplash)

JEE Main 2025 direct link to apply

Through a recent notification, NTA clarified that there will be no extension of the application deadline of JEE Main.

Candidates who apply for before the deadline will be allowed to make changes to their forms will get a correction window between November 26 to 27.

The JEE Main session 1 will be held between January 22 to January 31, 2025. The examination will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

JEE Main 2025: How to apply for session 1

Go to jeemain.nta.ac.in Open the application link Register to get login details Login to your account. Fill out the application, upload documents, make payment Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

During the correction window, candidates will not be allowed to change their mobile number, email address, permanent/present address, emergency contact details, and photographs.

They will be allowed change any one of the following details-

Name

Mother's name

Father's name

They will be allowed to change all these fields-

Class 10/equivalent details

Class 12/equivalent details

PAN number

Date of birth

Gender

Category

Sub category

PwD status

Signature.

Candidates will also be allowed to change the paper, medium of examination and preference of exam cities.

If the application fee increases due to corrections, candidates must pay the additional fee, and fields will be updated only after the payment.

However, if the fee decreases after correction, the agency will not provide refund to the candidates.

For further information, visit the official websites of the National Tes