JEE Main 2025: Session 1 registration ends tomorrow at jeemain.nta.nic.in, direct link here

National Testing Agency, NTA will end the registration process for JEE Main 2025 Session 1 on November 22, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Joint Entrance Examination Session 1 can find the direct link through the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The payment window will also close tomorrow. JEE Main 2025: Session 1 registration ends tomorrow, direct link here

The Agency mentioned in the official notice that the last date to apply will not be extended.

The correction window will open on November 26 and close on November 27, 2024. Candidates who want to make the corrections will have to pay the additional fee through credit card, debit card, net banking, or UPI.

The city intimation slip will be out by the first week of January 2025, and the admit card will be available for download three days before the examination's actual date.

JEE Main 2025: How to apply for Session 1

To apply for JEE mains examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of JEE Mains at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on JEE Main 2025 Session 1 registration link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to register yourself.

Once done, login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The JEE Main Session 1 examination will be held between January 22 to January 31, 2025. Paper I, Paper 2A and Paper 2B will be held in 3 hours and B. Arch & B. Planning (Both) will be held for 3 hours 30 minutes. The examination will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.