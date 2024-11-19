JEE Main 2025: Candidates cannot change allotted exam city in any case, check other important FAQs here

The National Testing Agency, NTA, is carrying out the registrations for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) 2025 and will close the window on November 22, 2024. Candidates who seek to appear for the examination can submit their applications on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to declare the results of Chartered Accountants (CA) foundation exam and final examination (old and new course) at around 6pm on Wednesday, August 14, 2019.(HT file)

Now it’s natural for candidates to be aware of a few important points concerning the examination – from choice of cities to list of items that candidates need to bring to the examination centre. In this article, we will look at 10 important frequently asked questions that address some of the common queries of candidates, released by the NTA.

What is the criteria for the choice of cities?

According to the NTA, the choice of exam cities will be displayed to the candidates based on the permanent and present address filled during registration.

The candidates will be given four choices of cities.

Centre’s outside India will only be established in cities where there is a reasonably large number of candidates count.

“In view of the above, for such candidates appearing from abroad, NTA has decided to provide an option of filling of choice of cities in any nearby country with an examination Centre or any city within India as per their choice.

The NTA states that through every effort will be made to allot a Centre in one of the cities selected by the candidate, it reserves the right to allot a Centre in a city other than the candidate’s choice.

If a candidate did not apply for Session 1, can he/she apply for Session 2?

if a candidate has missed filling up the Application Form for the January session, he/she can fill up the Application Form for the April session at the time of opening of the portal for that session.

Can a center be allotted by the NTA manually?

No, exam center is not allotted by the NTA manually.

What happens if the dates of JEE (Mains) Examination 2025 clashes with any other National / State level examination?

If such an instance occurs, the NTA will not change the allotted date of examination.

How can I select the Date and Slot of Examination of JEE (Main) 2025?

The date/shift/slot of examination is allotted by computer randomly which is required for the normalization process. Hence the choice of date and shift/slot cannot be selected by the candidate himself/herself, states NTA.

Can candidates correct/change his/her particulars including the City of Exam Centre in the Online Application?

Candidates are required to fill up their particulars carefully and NTA is not responsible for any mistake committed by them. A one-time correction facility will be provided in the selected fields only.

Can a candidate change the examination center after the allotment of roll number?

The city of the allotted Examination Centre cannot be changed, in any case, states the NTA.

Will any candidate be able to leave early if he finishes the test before the allocated test time?

No, the candidate will not be allowed to leave the Examination Centre before the test concludes.

Is there any Negative Marking in the JEE (Main) 2025?

There will be negative marking for both Section A and Section B.

What is the duration of the examination for those candidates who wish to appear for both B. Arch as well as B. Planning?

The duration of the examination is 03:30 hrs. for those candidates who wish to appear for B. Arch and B. Planning.

Are the candidates required to select either five or six subjects of 12th standard?

Candidates are required to select only Five (5) subjects. The Mandatory subjects for the JEE (Main) – 2025 are Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics, according to the NTA.

It may be mentioned here that the JEE Mains Session 1 examination will be conducted between January 22 to January 31, 2025. The examination will be held in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

Furthermore, the exam city slip will be available by the first week of January 2025 and the admit card will be available on the website three days before the actual date of the examination.

