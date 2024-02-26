 Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 Episode 8 release date, time and more - Hindustan Times
Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 Episode 8 release date, time and more

ByArya Vaishnavi
Feb 26, 2024 09:08 PM IST

Keep reading to know the exact release date and time of Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 Episode 8

Mashle: Magic and Muscles is one of the most popular anime adapted from Hajime Kōmoto's manga of the same name. Shortly after the success of its first season released in 2023, the fantasy series was greenlit for Season 2. As fans saw Margarette Macaron's fight with Mash in the previous episode, the anticipation for Episode 8 is at an all-time high. Ahead of the release, here's what you need to know:

Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 Episode 8 release date is finally confirmed(A-1 Pictures)

When is Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 Episode 8 releasing?

The next episode is scheduled to be released on Saturday, March 2, at 11:30 pm JST. Fans from the majority of regions will see either a daytime or late evening release on the same day. However, the exact time varies across regions. You can find out the schedule according to your timezone below:

TimezoneTimeDateDay
PST9 amMarch 2Saturday
CST11 amMarch 2Saturday
EST12 pmMarch 2Saturday
GMT5 pmMarch 2Saturday
ACST2:30 amMarch 3Sunday

Where to watch Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 Episode 8?

The episode will first be broadcast in Japan on networks like BS11 and TOKYO MX. Alternatively, Japanese viewers can also watch the show on streaming platforms like ABEMA and dAnime Store. However, international fans can stream Episode 8 on Crunchyroll after a two-and-a-half-hour delay. It is important to note that the said platform requires a subscription for viewers to watch the episode online.

What to expect from Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 Episode 8?

In the previous episode, Mash was about to be kidnapped by Innocent Zero, who expressed his desire to fuse with his son. The scene took a shocking turn when the latter claimed the former to be his son and that the fusion of both would make Zero complete. Just in the nick of time, principal Wahlberg stepped in.

Episode 8 is expected to pick up right where the last episode ended. Fans will likely see the principal coming in aid of Mash. Considering that Ryoh Grantz had already learned about Zero's arrival, the episode could also shift the focus towards him and show his entry into the upcoming intense clash.

