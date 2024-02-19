Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 Episode 7 exact release date, time and more

Mashle: Magic and Muscles anime is based on the Japanese manga series of the same name written and illustrated by Hajime Kōmoto. As it first premiered in 2023, Mashle is among the most recent popular anime series, falling among the likes of Solo Leveling and Blue Lock. As the adventure-fantasy series is returning with another episode, here's what you need to know ahead of the release: Mashle: Magic and Muscles is returning with another episode soon

Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 Episode 7 release date and time

Episode 7 of Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 is scheduled to be released on Saturday, February 24, 2024, at 11:30 PM JST. However, the release date and time vary across different time zones. You can find the schedule for different regions below:

Timezone Time Date Day PST 9 am February 24 Saturday CST 11 am February 24 Saturday EST 12 pm February 24 Saturday GMT 5 pm February 24 Saturday ACST 2:30 am February 25 Sunday

Where to watch Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 Episode 7?

The latest episode will first be broadcast in Japan on networks like BS11 and TOKYO MX. Alternatively, Japanese viewers can watch the episode online on ABEMA and dAnime Store. Meanwhile, international audiences can stream Mashle: Magic and Muscles episodes online on Crunchyroll after a short delay. It is important to note that the platform requires a subscription for streaming purposes.

What to expect from Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 Episode 7?

In the previous episode, fans saw Mash going against Margarette Macaron and Kaldo Gehenna. Though he didn't win, he didn't lose either. With the game You Look, You Lose ending in a draw, a fight between the Mash and Margarette soon began. As nothing fruitful happened in the battle, the next episode is expected to pick up right from that moment. Hence, fans can expect to either see Margarette, who is as strong as a Divine Visionary, emerge victorious or Mash using a peculiar tactic to defend himself, if not win.