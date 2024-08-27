Sharvari breaks silence on poor box office reception of Vedaa: ‘Whether things work or not is beyond me’

What Sharvari said

The actor spoke on Vedaa's box office performance and said, “Honestly, there are two different ways of looking at this. For me, I think in Vedaa, my heart was in the role and the performance of it. I really feel that the film had its heart in the right place. Now business decisions, whether things work or not is beyond me because this is only my third film in theatres. So, that is something I am still learning, and I am still a student of understanding how this translates and what is the right thing in terms of business."

‘I took the little leap of faith in my performance’

She added, "I think this role was very difficult, and challenging and very out of my comfort zone. So, when I get audience love for it, I’m satisfied because I took the little leap of faith in my performance. It could have gone a hundred other ways. For it to have gone in the right way for me is a big win. I haven’t done drama, which is also very difficult, and this was a big success for me."

Vedaa has so far minted ₹19.25 crore in two weeks at the box office. Directed by Nikkhil Advani, the action film follows the journey of a young woman, Vedaa (Sharvari), who dares to challenge the status quo. Her fight for justice is fuelled by the unwavering support of a former soldier (John) who becomes her shield and her weapon.