Sharvari breaks silence on poor box office reception of Vedaa: ‘Whether things work or not is beyond me’
Sharvari shared that Vedaa was a ‘big success’ for her personally as she got the chance to do a dramatic role for the first time.
Sharvari is not concerned with the box office performance of her latest film Vedaa. The film is facing a stiff competition at the box office with Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's horror-comedy Stree 2 and Akshay Kumar-led ensemble comedy Khel Khel Mein. In an new interview with India Today, Sharvari said that she is still ‘a student’ when it comes to understanding the business part of the industry. (Also read: John Abraham reacts to box office concerns of Vedaa: ‘Agar unko mudda face karna hota…’)
What Sharvari said
The actor spoke on Vedaa's box office performance and said, “Honestly, there are two different ways of looking at this. For me, I think in Vedaa, my heart was in the role and the performance of it. I really feel that the film had its heart in the right place. Now business decisions, whether things work or not is beyond me because this is only my third film in theatres. So, that is something I am still learning, and I am still a student of understanding how this translates and what is the right thing in terms of business."
‘I took the little leap of faith in my performance’
She added, "I think this role was very difficult, and challenging and very out of my comfort zone. So, when I get audience love for it, I’m satisfied because I took the little leap of faith in my performance. It could have gone a hundred other ways. For it to have gone in the right way for me is a big win. I haven’t done drama, which is also very difficult, and this was a big success for me."
Vedaa has so far minted ₹19.25 crore in two weeks at the box office. Directed by Nikkhil Advani, the action film follows the journey of a young woman, Vedaa (Sharvari), who dares to challenge the status quo. Her fight for justice is fuelled by the unwavering support of a former soldier (John) who becomes her shield and her weapon.
