Shraddha Kapoor's top 10 films ever: After Stree 2, what are her biggest hits?

Stree 2 has created a new milestone in Shraddha Kapoor's movie career. The film has not only shattered box office records but is also one of the biggest commercial success in Shraddha's filmography as well. A glimpse at some of her top films ever. (Also read: Stree 2 box office collection day 12: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor film enters ₹400 cr club in India) Shraddha Kapoor's top 10 films including Stree 2, Chhichhore and others.

Stree 2

Stree 2 has become the biggest commercial blockbuster in Shraddha Kapoor's career.

Stree 2, directed by Amar Kaushik, has amassed over ₹400 crore Net in India within two weeks of its release, reported by Sacnilk. The film, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, raked in ₹291.65 crore in its first week. On Monday, its earnings were estimated at ₹17 crore, bringing its total to ₹401.55 crore.

Saaho

Prabhas starrer Saaho is second biggest hit in Shraddha Kapoor's career after Stree 2.

Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor starrer action-thriller Saaho had one of the biggest box office openings in 2019, despite receiving mixed reviews. Although the film couldn't live up to the expectations, it is still considered one of the top films in Shraddha's career. Saaho collected ₹ 265.65 crore in its first week, according to Sacnilk. The movie, made with a budget of ₹ 350.00 crore, earned ₹ 310.60 crore Net in India and ₹ 451.00 crore worldwide.

Chhichhore

Chichhore is considered one of the best films in Shraddha Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput's career.

Nitesh Tiwari's Chhichhore received praise for its social theme addressing the Indian education system and youth suicides, while also proving to be a commercial success. The film, made with a budget of ₹70 crore, earned ₹153.16 crore net in India and ₹211 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk. This coming-of-age comedy-drama featured late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Prateik Babbar, and others in significant roles.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar

Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar was one of the biggest hits of 2023.

Luv Ranjan's film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar earned ₹147.28 crore net in India and ₹223 crore worldwide, as reported by Sacnilk. The movie was produced with a budget of around ₹70 crore and is considered one of the biggest commercial hits of 2023. It starred Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Anubhav Singh Bassi, Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, and others in important roles.

Stree

Shraddha Kappor, Rajkummar Rao's Stree was the first film of Maddock Supernatural Universe.

Amar Kaushik's horror-comedy Stree, made within a budget of ₹30.00 crore, earned ₹129.83 crore net in India and ₹182.00 crore worldwide gross, as reported by Sacnilk. The film collected ₹60 crore in its opening weekend, marking a significant milestone in the careers of Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao and paved the way for Maddock Supernatural Universe.

ABCD 2

ABCD 2 was the first musical dance film in Shraddha Kapoor's career.(HT Photo)

Remo D'Souza's musical dance-drama, featuring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor, earned ₹106.12 crore net in India and ₹166.00 crore worldwide, as reported by Sacnilk. The film was appreciated for its hip-hop and contemporary fusion choreography. It is one of the first movies where Shraddha was praised for her dancing skills, in addition to her acting abilities.

Baaghi 3

Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor's Baaghi 3 earned ₹96.5 crore Net in India.

Ahmed Khan's Baaghi 3, starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor, earned ₹90.67 crore in its first week, according to Sacnilk. The film's business was affected due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, followed by lockdown. However, the action-thriller managed to collect ₹96.5 crore net in India and ₹137 crore worldwide against its approximately ₹100 crore budget.

Ek Villain

Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor's Ek Villain earned ₹105.76 crore Net in India.

Shraddha Kapoor achieved another major success after Aashiqui 2 with Ek Villain, co-starring Siddharth Malhotra. According to Sacnilk, the musical action-thriller earned ₹105.76 crore Net in India and ₹155.00 crore gross worldwide. The film, directed by Mohit Suri, had a budget of ₹39.00 crore.

Aashiqui 2

Aashiqui 2 is considered the first commercial hit in Shraddha Kapoor's career.

Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur's film Aashiqui 2 marked their first commercial hit in their careers. This musical romance-tragedy earned ₹78.10 crore net in India and ₹109.07 crore worldwide, as reported by Sacnilk. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film was considered a blockbuster, especially considering it was made within a budget of ₹15 crore.