Stree 2 box office collection day 12: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor film inches close to 400 crore

Stree 2 box office collection day 12: Amar Kaushik’s 2018 film Stree was a massive hit when it was released. Its sequel, starring Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana, has surpassed the original. Sacnilk.com reports that the film has collected almost ₹400 crore net in India less than two weeks after its release. (Also Read: Stree 2 box office collection day 11: Shraddha Kapoor film earns ₹386 crore in India so far) Stree 2 box office collection day 12: Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in a still from the film.

Stree 2 box office collection

According to the website, Stree 2 has collected ₹291.65 crore net in its first week alone, with collections seeing a hike despite it being the second week. The film made ₹8.5 crore during the paid premieres, making ₹51.8 crore, ₹31.4 crore, ₹43.85 crore and ₹55.9 crore from Thursday-Sunday. From Monday-Thursday the film made ₹38.1 crore, ₹25.8 crore, ₹19.5 crore and ₹16.8 crore.

In Stree 2’s second week, it collected ₹17.5 crore, ₹33 crore and ₹42.4 crore between Friday and Sunday. On Monday, the film is estimated to have made ₹14.86 crore net at the box office in India, taking its total to ₹399.41 crore net.

Amar Kaushik on Stree 2

Director Amar spoke to PTI recently and revealed that he never thought his debut film would be a horror-comedy. He would’ve debuted with Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga (which he later produced) if it had been up to him.

“When Stree released, it was my first film, I was very nervous. I never wanted to start my career with a horror film, that was the last thing I thought I would make. While we were editing the film, we felt this was a different kind of film as there was no reference point for it,” he said, adding, “I was also an audience member a few years back, and I was craving for good cinema, and something new. When I got the chance to make it (Stree), I tried to give something new.”