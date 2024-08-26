Mallika Dua backs Shraddha Kapoor in Stree 2 credit row: 'Don't blame the players for trying to survive the dirty game'

She said she should not be blamed to survive the competitive world of Bollywood.

Mallika supports Shraddha

The actor-comedian took to Instagram Stories to share her views and react to the ongoing debate.

She wrote, “Since I have nothing better to do and I read too much Twitter sometimes. An intrusive thought about Bollywood. If you don't want female actors to hijack the PR narrative of your super dhamaka (hit) movie, maybe give them more to do in the movie so they don't feel unseen, unfulfilled, no? I love how sabko itni mirchi lagti hai (people have a problem) when women start to play a morally bankrupt game without morals. Oho so inconvenient."

While she didn’t mention any names in her posts, it was quite evident that she was supporting Shraddha amid trolling.

“Male actor ka role better, more nuanced aur extensive usse payment bhi zyada di (Male actor had a better and more nuanced role so he got extensive payment). Par female ne apni self funded PR kar di (But female actor did her self funded PR) and it worked oh noooooo. Just coz she pretty. Well, that's all you wanted and deemed her fit her for. Ab bhugto (now suffer). Everyone wants a heroine on paper. Not in life. The game is dirty. Don't blame the players for trying to survive it,” she added.

About the credit war

As Stree 2 continues to work well at the box office, there is ongoing tussle for perception credits between the film’s leads Rajkummar and Shraddha. As per various reports, the actors’ publicists have been engaged in a war on social media to pull the credit for the film’s humongous success in favour of their respective clients.

On Monday, Maddock Films, makers of the Amar Kaushik directorial, took to Instagram to share the film's latest box office numbers. Stree 2 has now grossed ₹560 crore worldwide.

About Stree 2

Stree 2 is a sequel to Stree, and starts from where the first part ended. While Stree (2018) revolved around a female ghost, who was wronged in her mortal life, its sequel focuses on a headless villain called Sarkata. Stree 2 follows Sarkata abducting women with an independent voice.

Stree 2 hit the screens on August 15, Independence Day 2024, alongside other big Hindi films such as Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa. Stree 2 is the latest offering from producer Dinesh Vijan's ambitious horror comedy universe which also includes films such as Bhediya and Munjya. It also stars Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi, and Aparshakti Khurana.