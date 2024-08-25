Aparshakti Khurana calls out ‘unpleasant’ PR game over credit for Stree 2's success: It shouldn’t have happened now

What Aparshakti said

During the conversation, Aparshakti initially did not comment on the issue, and said that he is only interested to know what the audience has liked about the film, and everything depends on what they want to see. He also credited the audience and the media for the success of the film, saying that because the film is doing well because it has received so much positivity from both of these sources.

He commented in Hindi, “See this is a PR game. If a channel goes and asks the audience, the original audience on street, what are they saying? I want to know that. So, this is a PR game, I don’t want to comment on it. I love each and every actor of my film. I am attached to them. In such a happy space, where the film has gotten so much love and success, this can come across as slightly unpleasant now.”

He continued, “It shouldn’t have happened now, when everyone is in a happy space, celebrating the film. In between all these things, when this happens, then you have to also take a side, but I don’t want to do that. They are all equally close to me and I respect their journeys. I am a big fan of journeys. What someone has gone through and can do well. Someone can dance well, act well, look well, or even do PR well. So there will be talent of all kinds, which can help that journey. I wouldn’t call PR my most strong part.”

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 released in theatres on August 15 on the occasion of Independence Day. It stars Rajkummar, Shraddha, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi. The horror-comedy entered the prestigious ₹500 crore club globally.