Abhishek Banerjee reacts to Shraddha Kapoor and Aparshakti Khurana's 'limited screentime' in Stree 2

Abhishek talks about 'limited screentime'

Abhishek said, "I didn't feel that way. If the audience feels that way, yeh toh unka pyaar hai (it is their love). This means that the work was good and they want more of it, unko lalach (greed) ho raha hai (laughs). Everybody who feels that either Aparshakti and Shraddha Kapoor have a limited screentime is because they have done great work."

Abhishek responds to Stree 2 success

The actor also said, “It is unbelievable. I am listening to beautiful stories about how people are enjoying the movie, whistling and clapping at every scene, and turning in the film, they are dancing to the songs. To be a part of a franchise that is so big and the audience is giving so much love, is very definitely a sense of achievement here."

Abhishek's Stree 2, Vedaa released on August 15

Abhishek featured not only in Stree 2 but also in Vedaa. Both released in theatres on August 15. Vedaa features John Abraham and Sharvari in lead characters. Directed by Nikkhil Advani. In a conversation with news agency ANI reecently, Abhishek spoke about his journey with Stree 2.

What Abhishek had said about Stree 2 director

"Amar Kaushik ji is one of the most visionary filmmakers of our time. I was always too shy to approach big directors, but one day, I told him to keep me in mind for a role in his future projects. After watching my performance as a dark villain in a film directed by Devashish Makhija, Amar ji complimented me, saying I reminded him of Amrish Puri ji. That was a huge compliment for me. Later, when Stree was being made, I reminded him about giving me a role," he had said.

About Stree 2

Abhishek essayed the role of Jana in Stree 2. Apart from Abhishek, Shraddha and Aparshakti Khurana, the film also stars Rajkummar Rao and Pankaj Tripathi in the film. The film, which faced a box office clash with Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa, quickly became the top choice for moviegoers, surpassing the other two by a huge margin. Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree has been a successful franchise.