Stree 2 worldwide box office collection day 11: Rajkummar-Shraddha film continues historic run, grosses 560 crore

Stree 2 worldwide box office collection day 11: The Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi, and Aparshakti Khurana-starrer refuses to slow down. On Monday, Maddock Films – makers of the Amar Kaushik directorial – took to Instagram to share the film's latest box office numbers. Stree 2 has now grossed ₹560 crore worldwide, they announced with the film's poster. Also read: Stree 2 worldwide box office collection day 10 Stree 2 worldwide box office collection day 11: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana in a still from Stree 2.

Stree 2 worldwide box office collection

The caption read, "Stree 2 continues its historic run by becoming the highest-grossing 2nd weekend ever for a Hindi film! Thank you everyone for making this journey blockbuster and unforgettable. Book your tickets now." The poster said Stree 2 had grossed ₹560 worldwide after 11 days in theatres – it's India gross stood at ₹474 crore, while the overseas gross was ₹85.5 crore.

More about Stree 2

While Stree (2018) revolved around a female ghost, who was wronged in her mortal life, its sequel focuses on a headless villain called Sarkata. Stree 2 follows Sarkata abducting women with an independent voice.

Stree 2 hit the screens on August 15, Independence Day 2024, alongside other big Hindi films such as Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa. Stree 2 is the latest offering from producer Dinesh Vijan's ambitious horror comedy universe which also includes films such as Bhediya and Munjya.

Amar Kaushik on Stree 2 box office's success

The filmmaker told PTI in a recent interview, "We had a party and enjoyed too much. We were confident that the film was good but we didn't expect that it would get these big numbers... I’m sleep deprived. I barely slept, so first I’ll sleep and then I’ll start thinking of my next movie."

He said he was involved with the story of Stree 2 right from day one. Amar said, "We worked on the script of Stree for four to five months and for Stree 2, we sat for almost two and a half years. We started work on it before we began work on Bhediya. We were thinking about how to take the world of Stree ahead, and how to bring all of them together (cameo of Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan). We had written 16 drafts."