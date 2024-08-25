Stree 2 worldwide box office collection day 10: Film crosses 500 cr; 'shatters records with highest ever 2nd Saturday'

Stree 2 worldwide box office collection day 10: Directed by Amar Kaushik, the sequel to Stree (2018) brings back the original star cast of Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi, and Aparshakti Khurana. On Sunday, the makers Maddock Films shared the film's latest box office numbers – according to them, Stree 2 has now grossed more than ₹500 crore worldwide. Also read | Stree 2 worldwide box office collection day 9 Stree 2 worldwide box office collection day 10: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor and others in a poster of the film.

Stree 2 worldwide box office

Their caption read, "Stree 2 shatters records with a LEGENDARY and HIGHEST ever 2nd Saturday in history! Thank you to everyone for your continued love and support. Book your tickets now..."

The accompanying poster of the film's star cast said that Stree 2 had grossed ₹505 worldwide after 10 days in theatres – it's India gross stood at ₹426 crore, while overseas gross was ₹78.5 crore. Per the makers, Stree 2 added another ₹33 crore nett to its box office collection, earning ₹361 crore nett in India, so far.

Check out the post:

More about the film

While Stree revolved around a female ghost, who was wronged in her mortal life, its follow-up focuses on a headless villain called Sarkata with a connection to the eponymous character. Stree 2 follows Sarkata abducting women with an independent voice. In one of the key scenes in Stree 2, Sarkata demolishes the statue of Stree, the guardian of Chanderi, to declare the beginning of his reign.

Amar Kaushik on Stree 2's success

The filmmaker told PTI in a recent interview, "We had a party and enjoyed too much. We were confident that the film was good but we didn't expect that it would get these big numbers... I’m sleep deprived. I barely slept, so first I’ll sleep and then I’ll start thinking of my next movie."

He said he was involved with the story of Stree 2 right from day one. Amar said, "We worked on the script of Stree for four to five months and for Stree 2, we sat for almost two and a half years. We started work on it before we began work on Bhediya. We were thinking about how to take the world of Stree ahead, and how to bring all of them together (cameo of Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan). We had written 16 drafts."