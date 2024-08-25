Stree 2 box office collection day 11: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor film has a good Sunday; makes 386 crore in India

Stree 2 box office collection day 11: Amar Kaushik’s horror-comedy film Stree 2 sees a spike in collections again come weekend. After an 88% spike in collections on Saturday, the Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee and Pankaj Tripathi-starrer made ₹386.15 crore net approximately at the box office in 11 days in India, according to Sacnilk.com (Also Read: Stree 2 box office collection day 10: Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor film witnesses growth, mints ₹341 crore in India) Stree 2 worldwide box office collection day 11: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor and others in a still from the film.

Stree 2 box office collection

The website states that Stree 2 made ₹8.5 crore net in India during its paid premieres and ₹51.8 crore on its opening day. On its first Friday, the film made ₹31.4 crore and made ₹43.85 crore and ₹55.9 crore over its first weekend. It made ₹38.1 crore, ₹25.8 crore, ₹19.5 crore, and ₹16.8 crore from Monday to Thursday, taking its first-week collections to ₹291.65 crore. The second Friday earned Stree 2 ₹17.5 crore while the second Saturday saw an 88% spike, making it ₹33 crore. On its second Saturday, the film is estimated to have made ₹44 crore, taking its 11-day collections to ₹386.15 crore net.

Abhishek Banerjee on how he landed Stree

Abhishek, who plays Jana in the film, recently told PTI how he landed the film. He said, “Amar Kaushik ji is one of the most visionary filmmakers of our time. I was always too shy to approach big directors, but one day, I told him to keep me in mind for a role in his future projects. After watching my performance as a dark villain in a film directed by Devashish Makhija (Ajji), Amar ji complimented me, saying I reminded him of Amrish Puri ji.”

After Abhishek found out that Amar was making Stree, he ‘reminded him’ about giving him a role. But the actor admits he initially turned down playing Jana for this reason, “He offered me the role of Jana. I refused at first because I'm from Delhi, and I usually look for roles with a bit of attitude. But Amar ji saw something in me that I hadn't noticed--a goofiness and sweetness. He insisted I play Jana, and that's how I got the opportunity to portray such a wonderful character.”