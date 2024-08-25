 Stree 2 box office collection day 11: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor film has a good Sunday; makes ₹386 crore in India | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Aug 25, 2024
Stree 2 box office collection day 11: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor film has a good Sunday; makes 386 crore in India

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Aug 25, 2024 10:06 PM IST

Stree 2 box office collection day 11: Amar Kaushik's horror-comedy film released in theatres on August 15. The film made good business in India so far.

Stree 2 box office collection day 11: Amar Kaushik’s horror-comedy film Stree 2 sees a spike in collections again come weekend. After an 88% spike in collections on Saturday, the Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee and Pankaj Tripathi-starrer made 386.15 crore net approximately at the box office in 11 days in India, according to Sacnilk.com (Also Read: Stree 2 box office collection day 10: Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor film witnesses growth, mints 341 crore in India)

Stree 2 worldwide box office collection day 11: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor and others in a still from the film.
Stree 2 box office collection

The website states that Stree 2 made 8.5 crore net in India during its paid premieres and 51.8 crore on its opening day. On its first Friday, the film made 31.4 crore and made 43.85 crore and 55.9 crore over its first weekend. It made 38.1 crore, 25.8 crore, 19.5 crore, and 16.8 crore from Monday to Thursday, taking its first-week collections to 291.65 crore. The second Friday earned Stree 2 17.5 crore while the second Saturday saw an 88% spike, making it 33 crore. On its second Saturday, the film is estimated to have made 44 crore, taking its 11-day collections to 386.15 crore net.

Abhishek Banerjee on how he landed Stree

Abhishek, who plays Jana in the film, recently told PTI how he landed the film. He said, “Amar Kaushik ji is one of the most visionary filmmakers of our time. I was always too shy to approach big directors, but one day, I told him to keep me in mind for a role in his future projects. After watching my performance as a dark villain in a film directed by Devashish Makhija (Ajji), Amar ji complimented me, saying I reminded him of Amrish Puri ji.”

After Abhishek found out that Amar was making Stree, he ‘reminded him’ about giving him a role. But the actor admits he initially turned down playing Jana for this reason, “He offered me the role of Jana. I refused at first because I'm from Delhi, and I usually look for roles with a bit of attitude. But Amar ji saw something in me that I hadn't noticed--a goofiness and sweetness. He insisted I play Jana, and that's how I got the opportunity to portray such a wonderful character.”

Stree 2 box office collection day 11: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor film has a good Sunday; makes 386 crore in India
