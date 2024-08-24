Stree 2 box office collection day 10: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor film sees a spike, earns 338 crore

Stree 2 box office collection day 10: Amar Kaushik’s Stree 2, the sequel to his 2018 horror-comedy film Stree, is making good money at the box office even 10 days after its release. The film stars Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana. According to Sacnilk.com, the film has made an estimated ₹338.77 crore net so far in India. (Also Read: Stree 2 box office collection day 9: Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor film takes India total to over ₹308 crore) Stree 2 box office collection day 10: Shraddha Kapoor facing off Sarkata in a still from the film.

Stree 2 box office collection

The website states that the film collected ₹8.5 crore during the paid premiers and ₹51.8 crore on its opening day on August 15. In the coming week, it made ₹31.4 crore, ₹43.85 crore and ₹55.9 crore on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. It saw a dip in collections on Monday, but still made ₹38.1 crore, making ₹25.8 crore, ₹19.5 crore, and ₹16.8 crore on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. In its first week, the film’s collections stood at ₹291.65 crore net in India.

Stree 2 had a surprising 4.17% collection spike on its second Friday, making ₹17.5 crore. On its second Saturday, the film is estimated to have made ₹29.62 crore, taking its ten-day total to approximately ₹338.77 crore net in India.

Aparshakti on Ayushmann joining the franchise

Aparshakti recently spoke to PTI about his elder brother, actor Ayushmann Khurrana, joining Maddock Films’ horror comedy franchise with Thama, previously titled Vampires of Vijay Nagar. He told them, “We had been waiting for so long to work with each other in something that's good and what can be better than a world which has been created?”

Aparshakti also stated that the brothers didn’t ask the producers to cast them together, but he was approached for the new film after they wrapped up Stree 2. He said, “We didn't go up to the producers asking them to take us together in a film...We had finished shooting for 'Stree 2' and this new film came to him after that. So, all these characters will meet up, and when that happens will we be shown as brothers or not, what will happen, there are many questions.”